KENNESAW -- Garland Benyard had his first extended opportunity to play Saturday night in Kennesaw State’s 14-0 win over North Carolina A&T.
He took full advantage of it.
The 6-foot-1, 190-pound true freshman from Ocilla, came in for an injured Welton Spottsville early in the second quarter, and wasted no time in making his presence known. He partially blocked a punt on special teams, and on defense he finished with five tackles, a tackle for loss, and a pass break up when he dove in front of an Aggie receiver. Initially, it was believed to be an interception, but it was ruled incomplete on review.
Coach Brian Bohannon said he was proud of Benyard’s performance, but not surprised.
“I saw Garland turn it loose and play some football,” Bohannon said. “He didn’t flinch. He is a true freshman playing in a really big Big South game, and he didn’t flinch. He did some really good stuff tonight. He’s a football player, and sometimes freshmen are learning their way, but it was good to see him get out there and make some plays tonight.”
Linebacker Evan Thompson, who led the Owls defense against North Carolina A&T with 12 tackles, said there was not much more he could have asked for out of Benyard on Saturday night.
“He’s a great kid,” he said. “He has worked hard ever since he got here. He is always looking to contribute in every way he can. He’s just a great kid to be around, he always pushes us to be better. He is always learning the game, so (I) really appreciate that out of a young, true freshman.”
Heading into the game, Benyard had seen limited action this season. He has appeared in all six games, mainly on special teams, and had recorded two tackles.
During his senior year at Irwin County High School, he had three interceptions, nine sacks and five tackles for loss to lead his team to a Class A Public state championship in 2020.
Bohannon said the sky's the limit for Benyard and his twin brother, Gabe, who is a freshman running back on the team.
“When you turn on Gabe and Garland’s high school tape, you won’t find much more impressive tape then those two young men,” he said. “They are football players, they’re smart and they love the game.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.