Following a five-year career at Kennesaw State, defensive lineman Travis Bell became the first NFL Draft selection in program history Saturday.
With the first pick of the seventh round, the Chicago Bears chose the Montgomery, Ala. native.
Bell was the 218th overall selection and was drafted on Day 3 of the event which took place at Union Station in Kansas City.
"I am incredibly excited for Travis and his family," Kennesaw State football coach Brian Bohannon said. "He is a hard worker, a tremendous leader and is well deserving of this opportunity to play within the National Football League."
In March, at Kennesaw State football's annual NFL Pro Day, Bell's athleticism impressed over 40 professional scouts. The 6-foot-1, 305-pound defensive lineman put together 30 reps on the bench press which was the most of any participant at the event. He also ran a 5.01 40-yard dash and caught the scouts' attention when he tallied 32.5-inches on the vertical jump.
Bell played in 54 career games and tallied 124 total tackles (68 solo). The defensive lineman also registered 11 sacks, which ranks third in KSU history, and 24.5 tackles for loss. He was also named to the second team All-Big South Conference in 2021.
In his final season as an Owl, Bell set a career high with 34 total tackles. He added 5.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks. On Nov. 12 versus Austin Peay, Bell blocked a field goal as the half expired for KSU's only blocked kick of the year.
During his time on the defensive line, Bell guided Kennesaw State to a top-20 finish in total defense in 4-of-5 seasons. In his sophomore campaign (2019), the Owls ended the year as the No. 3 total defense in the country where Bell had five sacks. He also set a career high that season with nine tackles for loss.
While Bell is the first Owl to be drafted by an NFL franchise, Kennesaw State has seen five previous players sign free agent deals to attend NFL minicamps. On December 12, 2020, defensive line standout Auzoyah Alufohai became the first KSU player to play in an NFL game when he did so for the Houston Texans against Indianapolis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Remember the human. Show other commenters the respect they deserve as human beings. If you wouldn't say it in a crowded room full of people you don't know, don't say it here. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.