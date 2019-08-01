Cobb County football teams were able hit the field -- and each other -- in pads for the first time Thursday.
The Georgia High School Associated Press scheduled the first day of padded practices for Aug. 1, which meant that players who have had five acclimation days were eligible to hit.
While Thursday was the first day of school for the Cobb County and Marietta school districts, Whitefield Academy's school year will not begin until Aug. 14. Its football team was at camp Thursday and took full advantage of the first day of pads.
“Like everybody else, we had those five acclimation days, and I felt like we did a great job -- the coaching staff did, the players did -- taking advantage of those days to get all the teaching and learning out of the way so that today, when we put the pads on for the first time, they had to fly around and play fast and not have to think so much,” Whitefield coach Coleman Joiner said. “I think the guys were excited. A lot of the guys have seen really big gains in the weight room and have gotten bigger and stronger, so that’s the stuff that translates into physicality and being aggressive. I think a lot of guys were really anticipating today, because it's really where they start to see the fruits of those labors.”
Marietta was also able to get some contact in on its practice field, and a small crowd showed up to watch the Blue Devils during their live team session.
However, not all teams were able to get practice in, as inclement weather forced some to miss the first day of contact.
Mount Paran Christian also did not suit up in full gear, with coach Mitch Jordan saying the Eagles would not don pads until Monday.
“We still have to get a couple kids acclimated, and our plan is to go in full pads, or helmets and shoulder pads, on Monday, and any kid that hasn't got their five days will continue to be in helmets, based on the rules,” Jordan said. “For us, with the season being pushed back a week, we felt like we could go in helmets another two days, and then come back in helmets and shoulder pads Monday.”
Full-contact tends to also mean injuries, which is why there is limited contact at the Eagles’ practices. Jordan explained that avoiding injury is especially important for teams with smaller rosters, such as Mount Paran, because depth is scarce.
“We just believe in contact on Friday nights and just managing the players throughout the week, and that seems to have worked for us. We’ve been doing that for probably close to 10 years now,” Jordan said. “Going live during the week you might have a lively practice, an intense practice, but you’re also at risk just from a depth standpoint of losing somebody for Friday nights.”
Mount Paran will see some action in practice starting Monday, but it will be limited.
“We won't live-scrimmage. The hardest we’ll go next week will be 'thud,' and that’s pretty much what we do anyway,” Jordan said. “We rarely go full pads. We’re typically shorts, helmets and shoulder pads.
Joiner discussed the role that teaching proper form in keeping players healthy.
“Obviously, dealing with teanagers, you’re constantly teaching safe fundamentals when it comes to tackling,” Joiner said. “They’re still learning, and I feel like they’re doing a good job with it, but I think, when you’re talking about high school guys, they’re constantly going to have to be reminded on the safest ways to do it.”
Teaching safety in padded practices often is critical to those teams who are running full-contact practices, as there is not much time for recovery with the season just a few weeks away.
The football season will kick off Aug. 22, with a pair of Cobb County teams playing in Thursday night matchups. Marietta will travel to Rome for the Corky Kell Classic, while Osborne will play Therrell at Lakewood Stadium in Atlanta.
