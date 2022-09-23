ROSWELL -- Kell came into Friday averaging more than 38 points per game, but it was its defense that stood out in the Longhorns’ 26-9 win at Centennial.
With less than 2 minutes remaining, Kell defensive lineman Joshua Barker caused a fumble, recovered the ball and rumbled more than 75 yards for the defensive score that sealed the victory.
“I saw this game as a chance to make a name for myself,” said Barker, who ended the game with a sack of Centennial quarterback Tyler Laskaris, his second takedown of Laskaris in the final period. “Big-time players make big-time plays. I was trying to show the world who I was to start region play.”
Kell coach Bobby May said “we trust our defense, and we trust our guys to make plays.”
“You know, night in and night out, (Barker) probably doesn't get the recognition he deserves as far as recruiting, but it was good to see him have some fun," May added. "He’s a really special player.”
Kell (5-0, 1-0 Region 6AAAAA) started with its offense still in first gear. Quarterback Bryce Clavon was 2-for-4 for just 5 passing yards in the first frame.
A 27-yard run by Centennial's Johnsley Barbas set up the game’s first score on an 18-yard field goal by Samer Layous for a 3-0 lead.
“We kind of gave them a lot of chances in the first half,” May said. “It’s great to win our first region game on the road, but we have a lot of work to do.”
Kell took advantage of a muffed punt by Centennial, taking over inside the 10-yard line early in the second quarter. Clavon scored from 2 yards out, but the extra point was blocked.
Centennial (1-4, 0-1) came back on its next possession, controlling the ball on the ground with four first downs on 10 straight carries. Desmond Leverett finished with 17 yards on eight carries in the drive, including a 2-yard touchdown to put the Knights up 9-6 at halftime.
“We didn’t make plays when we had to,” Centennial coach Sean O’Sullivan said. “(Kell) is a good football team, and you can’t make mistakes like that. We’re going to have to clean that up going forward.”
It was a clean and quick third quarter, with each team turning the ball over on downs. Late in the frame, Clavon connected with Peyton Zachary for a first down. On the next play, Clavon deftly avoided the Centennial rush, dashing for a dazzling 47-yard touchdown run.
“They’ve got one of the best players in the region,” O’Sullivan said. “He’s a great player, and (they’re) going to put the ball in his hands.”
Kell put the ball in Clavon’s hands for six different attempts on fourth down. The Longhorns were successful three times, including a 3-yard keeper to the corner to put the game out of reach.
