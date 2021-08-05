Change has been in the air for the Tennessee football program, and the quarterback room might have been the most affected.
As the Jeremy Pruitt era ended and the Josh Heupel era began, the Volunteers saw a shakeup at the quarterback position. With Jarrett Guarantano and J.T. Shrout transferring out, and the team adding Virginia Tech graduate transfer Hendon Hooker and Michigan transfer Joe Milton, former Marietta High School quarterback Harrison Bailey had a decision to make.
Bailey chose to fight for his chance to be the starting quarterback this year in Knoxville.
With Bailey and Brian Maurer staying, Heupel told the Knoxville News Sentinel he sees the quarterback battle as a four-man race. Bailey, who transferred from the Hillgrove district to Marietta prior to the beginning of his high school career, saw a team turn from struggling to competitive in the blink of an eye.
Bailey hopes the same will happen in his time at Tennessee.
“When I decided to transfer in high school to the school I ended with, we started bad, but we ended as one of the top teams in the nation,” Bailey told the News Sentinel. “I take that mindset in my life.”
Bailey found success after transferring to Marietta. As a senior, he threw for 4,674 yards and 50 touchdowns in leading the Blue Devils to the Class AAAAAAA state championship.
After arriving at Tennessee, Bailey started three games his freshman season, completing 48 of 68 passes for 578 yards and four touchdowns. He could make a strong case to be the Vols’ starter as they host Bowling Green in the season opener.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.