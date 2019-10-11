DALLAS -- Harrison Bailey threw for 385 yards and five touchdowns as Marietta knocked North Paulding from the ranks of the unbeaten with a 49-21 win Friday.
Bailey, who also added a rushing touchdown, completed 17 of 21 passes against the Wolfpack (5-1, 0-1 Region 3AAAAAAA) to give the Blue Devils (5-1, 1-0) a region-opening win.
“We looked good,” Marietta coach Richard Morgan said. “Harrison was throwing the ball really well, and we were actually catching it this week. The line did a good job protecting and opening up holes when we needed it. That set us up for some big plays, and when we can do that, we can be pretty good.”
Arik Gilbert was Bailey’s favorite target, catching nine passes for 195 yards with touchdowns of 17, 92 and 22 yards. Taji Johnson added four catches for 86 yards, including a 50-yard touchdown, and Kimani Vidal took a screen pass 59 yards for a touchdown, while also rushing for 86 yards.
Despite the offensive production, Marietta found itself in a 14-all game midway through the second quarter, before scoring the next five touchdowns to pull away before the Wolfpack added a late touchdown with the game well in hand for Marietta.
“We just had to settle in,” Morgan said. “A fumble hurt us early, but we executed well after that. Our defense made some big plays for us, and we had the chance to start pulling away.”
North Paulding was able to tack on some yards late, but the Blue Devils held the Wolfpack to 294 total yards of total offense.
North Paulding quarterback Kyle Bird played well for stretches, rushing for 101 yards on 19 carries, including a 71-yard touchdown run on a fourth-and-1 play. He also completed 16 of 23 passes for 142 yards and two touchdowns, but he was under pressure all night, as Marietta recorded six sacks in the game.
“Our defense made plays when we needed them to,” Morgan said. “They got a couple big plays on us, but for the most part, we stuck to our assignments.”
While Marietta had the game all but wrapped up midway through the third quarter, there are still some areas for the Blue Devils to improve.
They were penalized 13 times for 115 yards in the win, and Morgan said the focus is on continuing to improve before next week’s region game against undefeated McEachern.
“We’re 1-0 in the region,” he said. “That’s where we wanted to be. Now, we just have to get back to practice and work on getting better in all areas.”
