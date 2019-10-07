RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina State is changing quarterbacks and will start former McEachern High School standout Bailey Hockman on Thursday against Syracuse.
Coach Dave Doeren said Monday that Hockman and backup Devin Leary "are giving us more in the pass game."
Former starter Matthew McKay is listed as the third-stringer for the Wolfpack (3-2, 0-1 Atlantic Coast Conference).
McKay started the first five games but was replaced by Hockman after three series of the 31-13 loss at Florida State. McKay completed 3 of 7 passes for 20 yards before Hockman took over and was 21 of 40 for 208 yards with a touchdown.
Hockman originally committed to the University of Georgia as a four-star recruit coming out of McEachern in the Class of 2017.
He finished his high school career ranked eighth in Georgia history in passing yards and TD passes. Hockman completed 577-971 for 9,013 yards with 94 touchdowns against only 27 interceptions. He led McEachern to two state semifinal appearances and posted the most wins for a QB in school history.
Hockman decommitted from the Bulldogs when coach Mark Richt was fired, and later committed to play at Florida State. As a freshman he sat behind quarterbacks James Blackmon and Deandre Francois. He decided to transfer at the end of fall practice before the 2018 season.
He redshirted while attending Hutchinson State Community College, and signed with N.C. State in December.
This will be Hockman's first career start. So far this season, he has completed 28 of 50 passes for 255 yards a touchdown and an interception.
