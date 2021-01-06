Former McEachern High School standout Bailey Hockman is looking for a new home.
After a season in which he helped lead North Carolina State to a top 25 ranking and a trip to the Gator Bowl, Hockman has decided to transfer. He entered the transfer portal on Wednesday and released a statement on Twitter.
"First off I would like to thank God for giving me the opportunity to be a part of this program and helping mold myself into the man I am meant to be," he wrote. "I would like to thank my parents, sister Savanna, and friends for their continued support and love for me regardless of circumstances.
"This university and program has done so much for my life as (an) athlete and (a) man. I want to personally thank coach (Dave) Doeren and coach (Tim) Beck for helping me become a better person on and off the field. Also coach Thunder (Dantonio Burnette) and the strength staff for their effort and support to help me become a stronger athlete, and show me true leadership.
"Last but not least, my teammates. I love each and every one of my brothers. I wish you nothing but the best for you guys and enjoyed spending countless hours grinding and bonding. Relationships that will last a lifetime.
"With that said, I will be putting my name into the transfer portal and grad transferring. My recruitment will reopen and I look forward to the next university God allows me the blessing of being at."
Hockman, a redshirt junior, threw for 2,088 yards with 13 touchdowns and 11 interceptions and started nine games for the Wolfpack in 2020. For his NC State career, Hockman threw for 2,634 yards, 14 touchdowns and 15 interceptions.
He started fall camp as the backup to Devin Leary, but because Leary was in COVID-19 protocols for three weeks leading up to the season opener, Hockman started the first game against Wake Forest. After leading the Wolfpack to a victory, he struggled the following week against Virginia Tech and was replaced in the lineup by Leary.
Hockman returned to the starting spot in October after Leary suffered a torn ACL. The 6-foot-2, 200-pound signal caller played the best game of his career against Syracuse in November, completing 23 of 31 passes for 313 yards and four touchdowns.
With the expected return of Leary and the addition of four-star recruit Aaron McLaughlin for next season. Hockman's role was expected to return to the back-up roll at best. Doeren told WRAL radio in Raleigh, North Carolina, he understood Hockman's decision.
"Love Bailey and appreciate everything he has done for our program," Doeren said. "He stepped up this year big time. He wants to be a starter next year and we know with Devin coming back that is a tough spot for him."
Wherever Hockman ends up, it will be the fourth program of his career, and fifth that he has committed to. While at McEachern, he was committed to Georgia, but changed his mind once coach Mark Richt was fired.
Hockman committed to Florida State and redshirted there during the 2017 season under coach Jimbo Fisher. In 2018, Hockman competed with Deondre Francois and James Blackman for the starting job under then new coach Willie Taggart. When the Seminoles decided to go with Blackmon, Hockman announced he was transferring to the Wolfpack for 2019.
This time, Hockman won't have to sit out a season because he will be moving as a graduate transfer, plus, with the NCAA offering providing a blanket waiver to all fall players for the 2020-21 season, he will have two years of eligibility remaining.
