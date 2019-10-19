CLINTON, S.C. -- Kennesaw State made efficient work of Presbyterian on Saturday, turning four turnovers into 27 points and rolling to a 55-10 victory.
But the sixth-ranked Owls’ victory was not without cost.
Running back Isaac Foster suffered a severe left leg injury with 11:16 left in the third quarter. Foster fielded a punt at his own 38, weaved his way through traffic and got to the Presbyterian 5-yard line before being tackled by R.J. Bacon, who fell into Foster’s leg.
A cast was put on Foster’s leg before he was helped off the turf and onto a cart to leave the field.
Kennesaw State coach Brian Bohannon said the outlook was not good going forward, but he could not give a definitive time frame of how long the sophomore would be out.
The victory was Kennesaw State's 12th straight Big South Conference victory, but it may be the final time the Owls face off against Presbyterian. The Blue Hose are leaving the conference at the end of the season to join the non-scholarship Pioneer League.
The win Saturday gave the Owls a 4-1 series lead over the Blue Hose, with the only blemish coming in Kennesaw State's inaugural season of 2015.
The Owls (6-1, 2-0) dominated Presbyterian (0-7, 0-4) with help of the ground game. The Owls' rushing unit entered as the top team in the Football Championship Subdivision, averaging 365.2 yards per game, but in a steady rainstorm throughout the game, the Owls finished with 275 yards.
Kennesaw State started fast, scoring a touchdown on its opening series. The drive took 12 plays -- all runs -- before quarterback Daniel David finished the drive with a 1-yard touchdown.
David ran the ball on the final five plays of the drive -- and nine of the 12 snaps -- to help Kennesaw State go up 7-0 with 9:19 to go in the first quarter.
David, who finished with 39 rushing yards and led the first two series, left after the second series with was described as an upper-body injury. Bohannon said David was going to be OK, but he did not return to the game.
Tommy Bryant came on in David's place and helped continue the Owls’ success. The junior ran for 51 yards and two touchdowns, while going 3-of-4 through the air for 76 yards and three more touchdowns. Bronson Rechsteiner also ran for 51 yards in the game.
“We practice situations like this all the time, especially on Thursday with the wet-ball drill,” Bryant said.
After David’s initial touchdown gave Kennesaw State the early lead, Presbyterian tried to strike back on its next series, but the Owls' defense made its presence known when Tyler Moore scooped up a fumble by quarterback Brandon Thompson and took it back for a 12-yard touchdown to extend the lead to 14-0.
Presbyterian was able to get those points back when it went into its bag of tricks on the ensuing drive.
Wide receiver Keith Pearson took a backward pass from Tyler Huff, then fired deep for wide receiver Dohnte Meyers, who caught the pass and scored a 35-yard touchdown to get the Blue Hose within 14-7 with 6:30 to go in the first quarter.
It was as close as Presbyterian would get the remainder of the game.
