When Azeez Ojulari was selected in the 2021 NFL Draft he headed east to the New York Giants. Two years later, his brother, B.J. Ojulari will be heading west.
The younger Ojulari, a linebacker from LSU, was taken with the 10th pick in the second round and the 41st overall in the 2023 NFL Draft by the Arizona Cardinals on Friday. As competitive as the former Marietta Blue Devil defenders are, the fact B.J. Ojulari was selected nine spots higher than his older brother was when he was coming out of Georgia, it will likely be a topic of conversation around the dinner table when they get together in the future. But for now, there was nothing but celebrating between the two of them and the rest of their family.
"It was almost surreal," Ojulari said on ESPN Radio after being selected. "I almost froze for a minute. It just felt like a dream come true."
The 6-foot-3, 250-pound All-SEC performer is coming off a season in which he had 58 tackles, 8 1/2 for loss, with 13 quarterback hits, 5 1/2 sacks and a forced fumble. For his career, he finished his three seasons in Baton Rouge with 129 tackles, 25 tackles for loss, 16 1/2 sacks and two forced fumbles.
"I'm so appreciative the Arizona Cardinals picked me in the second round so I could come in and contribute to what they are building," Ojulari said.
He said he was also appreciative of the advice his brother gave him through the process. Two years ago, Azeez, like B.J., was considered a potential late first-round draft pick. He understood what it was like watching the first round hoping to be selected and then having to wait until the second round, nearly 24 hours later, to hear his name called.
"He's been in my ear a lot keeping me calm, and giving me a positive message throughout the draft," B.J. Ojulari said. "He just told me, 'Now, it's time to go to work.'"
Heading into the draft, the Cardinals were in need of another edge rusher. Ojulari will play either defensive end or outside linebacker, and his selection helps Arizona fill a void that was left after J.J. Watt retired and the team lost Zach Allen to free agency.
“I think I do a great job using my ability, my athleticism to get the edge, bend the edge, create plays in the backfield and disrupt the quarterback,” Ojulari told Arizona reporters on a conference call. “I think I do a great job causing havoc in the backfield, creating TFL’s and movement along the line as well.”
He also knows there are areas in which he can improve his game as he heads toward his first NFL season.
"I think its about eliminating extra movement and being more efficient with my footwork," Ojulari said. "Doing the little things will definitely help me be more productive."
Ojulari was the centerpiece of Marietta's defense that helped the program earn its second state championship in 2019. Another member of that defense has a chance to be selected in Saturday's third day of the draft in Rounds 4-7, in Florida safety Rashad Torrence.
Ojulari was the second Cobb County player selected this year. Former Hillgrove and Clemson star defensive end Myles Murphy went with the 28th selection of the first round to the Cincinnati Bengals.
