Former Walton quarterback Austin Kirksey is coming home.
Kirksey left the Nevada football team and will walk on at Georgia as a redshirt freshman in the spring.
Kirksey told Nevada Sports Net this week he was leaving the Wolf Pack because of a personal family issue. Nevada coach Jay Norvell told the website he hated to lose Kirksey.
"He's going to move back to Georgia to be close to his family," Norvell said. "Really sad to see him go. What a great kid. He's like a straight-A student, an awesome young man and very close to his family. A great family. We're sad to see him go, but I certainly understand him wanting to be closer to his family."
Kirksey, a former three-star recruit, was the first player to commit to Nevada for its 2019 signing class. In his junior and senior seasons at Walton, Kirksey threw for a combined 4,732 yards and 36 touchdowns. He also ran for 809 yards and 15 touchdowns.
It is uncertain how Kirksey may fall in the pecking order of Georgia quarterbacks going forward.
If current starter Jake Fromm leaves after this season for the NFL draft, Kirksey would join Fromm's main backup, sophomore Stetson Bennett, freshman D'Wan Mathis -- who is recovering from surgery to remove a cyst in his brain -- and Carson Beck, a four-star recruit from Mandarin, Florida, who is committed to the Bulldogs and expected to join the team in the spring.
One Georgia player who is likely excited to have Kirksey join the program is freshman wide receiver Dominick Blaylock. The two were teammates at Walton and helped lead the Raiders to 21 wins and back-to-back playoff appearances their last two seasons in East Cobb.
Upon landing at Georgia, Kirksey will have his full four years of eligibility remaining. He did not see any action this season at Nevada.
