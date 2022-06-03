Since he was 4 years old, Terry Myrick has played football.
His father, Austell Ward 2 Councilman Devon Myrick, had a huge role in making that happen.
“My dad played and was a big influence for me," Terry Myrick said. "Coming up, I paid attention to a lot of running backs because I always wanted to be a running back. I watched Adrian Peterson, Falcons running backs like Michael Turner, linebackers like Ray Lewis, and currently, I look at Deion Jones and try to model his game.”
Myrick, an Austell native, attended Woodward Academy, where he was a two-star prospect and was named all-region and second team all-state his senior year. In his final year, he helped lead the Eagles to a third straight region title with 68 tackles, 10 sacks and two forced fumbles.
Decision day came and Myrick committed to Eastern Michigan. He went on to play all four years with the Eagles, earning second-team honors from the Mid-American Conference and finished his college career with 260 tackles, five sacks and three fumble recoveries.
Myrick had many options after graduation, but a phone call with his agent left him with an offer he could not turn down.
“He showed me that the USFL was holding a draft for the inaugural season, and I just wanted to enter my name," Myrick said. "He said I should consider it and give it a chance."
With the fifth pick in the 29th round of the USFL draft, he was selected by the Michigan Panthers.
After spending the past four years at Eastern Michigan, the opportunity to play for a team from his adopted state was appealing, though the entire inaugural season of the relaunched USFL -- the league that originally existed in the 1980s -- is being played in Birmingham, Alabama.
“I expected to get here and there would be a high level of competition,” Myrick said. “I didn’t really know the quality of football since it was a launch year, and some of the players that were drafted were older and had been NFL free agents and out of football for a minute.”
Playing for a new team came with the challenges of a new schedule and new teammates to build chemistry.
“I would have an 8 a.m. lift, and then I would have 9:30 a.m. meetings for my positions and defense,” Myrick said. “Then, I would go to a special teams meeting at 11 a.m. Small lunch break, then transition onto the field and practice until around 4:30 p.m. Then, we recycle that process the next day.”
Even with the strenuous schedule, the hardest adjustment came to the mercy of Mother Nature.
“In college football, we played in the fall, but here we’re playing from the spring into the summer, so I have to make sure I’m hydrated a lot," Myrick said. "Hydration is the biggest part of it."
Myrick is also getting the opportunity to play for Panthers coach Jeff Fisher, who coached for 22 seasons in the NFL, leading the Tennessee Titans to their first Super Bowl appearance in 1999.
“Coach Fisher is great. I call him the epitome of a player's coach," Myrick said. "He really cares about players, and he's able to conform to what we say is best for us, whether that be making practice less physical or giving us an extra day off."
Though the Panthers' season may not be going as they wanted with a 1-6 record, with a new league and opportunities for exposure, players are yearning for a chance to play in the NFL.
In six games this season, Myrick is third on the team in total tackles with 20 solo and 14 assisted.
“The future looks pretty bright," he said. "I've been hearing some good things from our general manager. He says teams have been reaching out asking about me. I’m pretty sure that the film that I have now is really going to help me out at getting a shot. Hopefully, I get a call at someone's camp this upcoming fall."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.