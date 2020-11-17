The ASUN Conference may be growing, and in a big way.
The conference presidents voted to enter in to a 60-day negotiating period with hopes of adding Eastern Kentucky and Jacksonville State of the Ohio Valley Conference and Central Arkansas of the Southland Conference to the ASUN beginning with the 2021-22 academic year.
The move was first reported by Kendall Rodgers of D1baseball.com and later confirmed by Stadium’s Jeff Goodman.
After losing the New Jersey Institute of Technology in June to the American East Conference, the move would bring the number of ASUN teams to 12.
ASUN commissioner Ted Gumbart released a statement late Monday addressing the report, but it did not confirm nor deny the three schools in question.
“The ASUN’s goal remains singularly focused: How can we maximize the opportunities we provide to our student-athletes, our teams and our member institutions to achieve at the highest level, academically and athletically?” he said. “The planning done by our Presidents’ Council over the past two years has put us in the proverbial catbird seat. We will not comment on specific institutions with which we have had discussions, but we are confident that we will partner with institutions boasting innovative, visionary leadership that will join us in building a more stable, more sustainable, more sensible structure for mid-major collegiate athletics over the next decade.”
In January, Gumbart and the ASUN released an ambitious plan to have the conference grow to as many as 20 members by 2023 and then have it split into two conferences — one football-playing league and one without football.
Adding the schools may significantly strengthen the ASUN’s big three sports — baseball, men’s basketball and women’s basketball — by adding more depth, especially in Jacksonville State’s case.
The Gamecocks’ men’s basketball team was 24-9 as recently as the 2018-19 season, and it played in the College Basketball Invitational the previous season. The baseball team won the OVC in 2019 and advanced to the championship game of the NCAA regional in Oxford, Mississippi, before losing to to host Mississippi.
On the football front, it would bring the ASUN to five schools that have scholarship Football Championship Subdivision programs, including Kennesaw State and North Alabama. Two other schools in the conference have football, but Stetson plays in the non-scholarship Pioneer League, while Liberty is an independent in the Football Bowl Subdivision.
In order to have an automatic bid into the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs, a conference must have at least six teams. By a previous agreement between the ASUN and the Big South Conference, any ASUN member which has a football program is guaranteed a spot to play football as an associate member of the Big South. Kennesaw State and North Alabama have been doing since joining the FCS.
With the potential addition of Jacksonville State, Eastern Kentucky and Central Arkansas, that would bring the Big South to 12 football-playing schools, including current members Kennesaw State, Campbell, Charleston Southern, Monmouth, Gardner-Webb and Hampton. North Carolina A&T and Robert Morris join the conference this year, and North Alabama would have one more season to complete in its transition period from Division II to Division I before being able to play for a conference championship.
Once the conference reaches 12 teams, it could, in theory, split into two six-team conferences and secure two automatic bids to the FCS playoffs. To garner an automatic bid in football, a conference must have at least six teams.
An ASUN football conference could look like Kennesaw State, Jacksonville State, Central Arkansas, North Alabama, Charleston Southern and Gardner-Webb, while the Big South could be Monmouth, Robert Morris, Eastern Kentucky, Hampton, Campbell and North Carolina A&T. If a team would leave at one point, dropping either league to fewer than six, they could again become one conference, split divisions and potentially play a conference championship game.
The scenario is similar to the ASUN’s current situation with women’s lacrosse and the Southern Conference. That agreement also ensures the conferences maximize their competitive and postseason opportunities for all programs under their umbrellas.
When the Mid-American Conference added women’s lacrosse as a conference sport prior to the 2020 season, the SoCon lost Detroit and Central Michigan, leaving Mercer, Wofford, Furman and Delaware State as the only four teams remaining.
The ASUN lost Akron and Kent State, leaving it with Jacksonville, Kennesaw State, Liberty, Stetson, Howard and Coastal Carolina. In order to make sure both conferences had the minimum number of five to ensure an automatic bid into the NCAA lacrosse tournament, Coastal Carolina moved to the SoCon.
“There are ways to maximize bids, and we’re working on those,” Gumbart told the MDJ on Tuesday. “Our presidents made it possible. Only when you get support from them can you make progress.”
Gumbart would not elaborate as to where the ASUN was in its hopes to secure the expansion to 20 members. However, he did say that the coronavirus pandemic has thrown the conference some curveballs.
“It certainly has affected it,” Gumbart said. “It has brought some intense pressure on higher education.
“It was part of the reason NJIT moved to the American East. We realized we couldn’t go there, they couldn’t come here. They needed to be home. They were willing to stay, as the other programs had to agree to let them go, but it wouldn’t have been the right thing to do. The pandemic has been part of the dynamic. Some programs, because of it, are not ready for a change. Others need to move quicker.”
As to whether any announcement was imminent on that front, Gumbart said no.
“We will announce something when something is ready,” he said.
