The ASUN has officially canceled the remainder of the spring sports calendar because of the global pandemic associated with the coronavirus.
The announcement was made late Friday.
"The ASUN Conference Presidents' Council took action today to officially cancel all intercollegiate competition, regular season and championship segments, for all spring sports," the release said. "The council supports granting member schools the discretion to resume practice activities under their own campus policies related to face-to-face activity. Continued best possible care and supervision for student-athlete health remains at the heart of all ASUN decisions."
With the announcement, it brings an end to all scheduled collegiate sports on Kennesaw State's campus through the month of June. The ASUN shut down all competition through at least April 5 yesterday. It took only one more day to determine the remainder of the schedules would be cancelled.
For KSU, the decision affects the baseball, golf, tennis and track and field teams on the men's side and the golf, lacrosse, softball, tennis and track and field teams on the women's side.
The Owls' spring football practices and annual spring game had previously been canceled.
While the seasons may have came to an unexpected early end, the career's of the student-athletes may have been spared. On Friday, an NCAA panel announced it is backing a plan that would allow all of the student-athletes who play spring sports an additional year of eligibility. It was reported that the plan is expected to pass.
"As the ASUN supports the retention of a year of eligibility for those student-athletes who did not have the opportunity to compete due to this unprecedented time of health management, the final determination on the date time frame and weekly practice hourly limits will be made next week after further consultation with campus health professionals and with the NCAA to ensure maximize eligibility for the extra year of competition. In addition, the ASUN will restructure its team and individual recognition program for the spring sports to ensure that the contributions of our ASUN student-athletes and teams are properly honored. We remain disappointed in the knowledge that students who have invested much of their young lives into the student-athlete experience will not receive that opportunity this spring. The ASUN sends its best to all who are dealing with this emergency situation and wish you good health and strong spirits.
