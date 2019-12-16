Marietta, GA (30060)

Today

Cloudy skies with showers and a possible thunderstorm late. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low near 60F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies with showers and a possible thunderstorm late. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low near 60F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.