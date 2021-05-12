Kennesaw State senior linebacker Bryson Armstrong has been named to the 2020-21 STATS Perform FCS All-America Team as a member of the second team.
Armstrong had another stellar season with 36 tackles, 24 solo, 5.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, and an interception returned for a touchdown. He ranked second in the Big South Conference for tackles for loss, and his 36 stops was second amongst conference linebackers.
The Big South Defensive Player of the Year won Big South Defensive Player of the Week honors three times during the spring season, and he led the Owls to the top total defensive yardage in the conference. He won Big South Defensive Player of the Year honors for the second straight season, becoming just the fifth player in league history to receive the award in back-to-back seasons. He also etched his name into Big South history as the fourth player to earn first-team honors four times in a career.
The former Kell High School standout's 75-yard interception return against Robert Morris was the longest in program history, but was not the first time the linebacker made his name in the record books.
The 2017 Jerry Rice Award winner of the national FCS freshman of the year was also a finalist this season for the Buck Buchanan Award which is presented to the FCS national defensive player of the year.
Armstrong recently announced that he will enter the transfer portal as a graduate transfer likely to continue his career at a Power 5 or Group of 5 program for his final year of eligibility.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.