Bryson Armstrong has found his new home.
The most decorated player in Kennesaw State history will use his final year of eligibility as a graduate transfer to play at the University of Central Florida.
He announced his decision with a simple Twitter post on Thursday.
"I can’t wait to get down to Orlando #ChargeOn," he wrote, paired with a graphic showing himself in a UCF uniform.
Messages left for Armstrong for additional comments were not returned.
Following the shortened Football Championship Subdivision season this spring, instead of making himself eligible for the NFL Draft, the 2017 Jerry Rice Award winner announced he decided to leave KSU and enter the transfer portal.
Armstrong, a former Kell High School standout, is the two-time reigning Big South Conference Defensive Player of the Year and two-time finalist for the Buck Buchanan Award as the best defensive player in the FCS. He leaves the Owls with 13 single-game, season or career records, including the program’s all-time marks in sacks (18.5), tackles (320), solo tackles (226), forced fumbles (5) and fumble recoveries (5). He was also one of only four players to be named to the Big South first team all four years.
The 5-foot-11, 205-pound Armstrong's commitment, he heads to Orlando to play for new Knights' coach Gus Malzahn, who was hired after leaving Auburn after eight seasons.
Armstrong will bring a veteran presence to the Central Florida linebacking corps. After starting 48 games in his KSU career, he will join a linebacker group that is young. Eriq Gilyard, as a senior, has only 21 career starts and finished second on the team in tackles with 59 last season, while Tatum Bethune and Jeremiah Jean-Baptiste have a combined seven starts between them.
Central Florida went 6-4 last season and finished last in the American Athletic Conference in total defense, allowing 33 points and 491 yards per game.
