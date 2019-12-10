Kennesaw State linebacker Bryson Armstrong finished 13th in the final voting for the Buck Buchanan Award.
Armstrong finished 13th of 26 finalists for the honor given to the best defensive player in the Football Championship Subdivision.
For the year, the junior from Kell High School led Kennesaw State with 95 tackles. He also had 12 tackles for loss, 3½ sacks, an interceptions, two forced fumbles and a blocked kick, and his success led him to earn the Big South Defensive Player of the Year Award.
Armstrong now holds the Owls' career records in sacks (17), forced fumbles (5, tied with Derrick Farrow), and fumble recoveries (4). He is second on the all-time lists for tackles (271) and solo tackles (182). By the time he finishes his career after next season, he is likely to have nearly every career defensive record in the program's record book.
Armstrong earned 55 points, including three first-place votes.
The Buchanan Award, named for the late defensive tackle and inductee into the Pro and College Football halls of fame, has been presented since 1995.
This year's winner will be presented Jan. 10 during the FCS awards banquet in Frisco, Texas, the day before the national championship game. The top three in the voting -- James Madison defensive end Ron’Dell Carter, Nicholls defensive end Sully Laiche and Montana linebacker Dante Olson -- were invited to the awards ceremony.
Carter, the Colonial Athletic Association Defensive Player of the Year, had 24 tackles for loss, 10½ sacks and 56 tackles in 13 games.
Laiche, the first defensive player since 2007 to be named the Southland Conference’s overall Player of the Year, had 63 tackles, 22½ tackles for loss, 12 sacks and four forced fumbles in 12 games.
Olson, the co-Big Sky Conference defensive player of the year, leads the FCS with a Montana-record 165 tackles and has 11 tackles for loss, 3½ sacks, two takeaways and two forced fumbles in 13 games.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.