POWDER SPRINGS — McEachern started Region 2AAAAAAA play the right way, with a big win over Campbell, 36-7.
It’s the seventh straight win for McEachern (3-4, 1-0) over the Spartans (3-3, 0-1).
The Indians used their quick-tempo offense, along with improved defense through the first three quarters to build the big lead.
“We came into the game with one goal (on Friday), and that was to be 1-0 in the region, and that’s how you have to look at it,” McEachern coach Franklin Stephens said. “We can look at the early season as a learning experience and all those types of things, sharpening a knife. However, we want it to come out tonight, especially after having an open week and play well, and at the end of the day, we wanted to be 1-0.”
After punting on their first drive, the second featured a heavy dose of Makari Bodiford, as he ran the ball eight straight plays and scored a 1-yard touchdown. After a successful 2-point conversion, it was 8-0.
Neither team could move the ball well following that drive, for the majority of the first half. With just over 4 minutes left in the half, Campbell coach Howie DeCristofaro decided to go for it on fourth down at the McEachern 33. Luke Marble took a shot downfield but it was intercepted by Joshua Grant at the 1-yard line.
The Indians then marched 99 yards in 2 minutes and 10 seconds, capped by a 3-yard plunge from Bodiford, to go up 15-0. Stephens said he liked the efficiency of the drive, and how the momentum carried over into the third quarter.
It took the Indians just three plays to find the end zone again in their first drive of the second half. A 56-yard touchdown pass from Bryce Archie to Kaleb Webb capped off the drive.
After forcing a quick Campbell punt, McEachern went right back to work on offense, going seven plays, covering 77 yards, and Archie found Webb again for a 12-yard touchdown to make it 23-0.
The defense recovered a Campbell fumble deep in McEachern territory. The offense responded with its fourth straight touchdown drive, and the third straight touchdown pass from Archie to Webb, this one from 45 yards.
Archie had six completions in the second half and five of them went to Webb.
Archie finished 13-of-18 for 226 yards, and Webb finished with eight receptions for 192 yards and three touchdowns.
“(Archie and Webb) have been together a long time, and I’m just happy to have them on our team right now,” Stephens said. “Everybody I could tell college wise that tell us, ‘Hey, we got a very good quarterback and he’s probably the best-kept secret.’ Kaleb is committed to East Carolina, but he’s got some Power- 5 offers, so he’s a Power-5 receiver, and we have to get the ball to him, so when you talk about that, those guys have a great relationship.”
Campbell scored on a long drive that took up most of the fourth quarter after that, but it wasn’t enough to contain McEachern.
McEachern wraps up its five-game homestand with its final home game of the regular season next week against Newnan.
After a 3-0 start, Campbell was unable to get a win on its three-game road trip. The Spartans return home next week to face Pebblebrook.
