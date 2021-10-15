POWDER SPRINGS — Bryce Archie knows where to go to look for a big play.
Usually, it is a deep pass to fellow senior Kaleb Webb, and that connection was in full force Friday night in McEachern's 41-21 win over Newnan at Walter Cantrell Stadium.
Archie found Webb for a 31-yard touchdown in the first half and a 43-yard touchdown in the third quarter.
Webb finished with eight catches for 158 yards and two touchdowns, while Archie was 15-for-18 with the two scores and an interception.
“Those two, they’re very good players for us. They’ve been doing it all year long,” McEachern coach Franklin Stephens said. “We’d be out of our minds not to give them the ball. And when other guys get opportunities, they’ve got to make good of it.”
Newnan (2-4, 0-1 Region 2AAAAAAA) started off the game with a long drive that ended in a 3-yard touchdown run by Nick Owens.
From then on, however, it was all McEachern (4-4, 2-0). Led by a powerful running game with running backs like Peja’ Womack, Makari Bodiford and Shamar Hall, the Indians rolled, controlling the game.
Defensively, McEachern was constantly in the backfield harassing Newnan quarterback James Paige. Defensive lineman Drake Hatcher led the way up front.
While Newnan was able to cut into the deficit late, McEachern stalled any chance of a comeback when Michael White came up with his second interception of the game to seal the win.
The Indians head into their second bye week off consecutive wins, a first for the 2021 season.
Stephens, who praised the effort of his team, explained how his team got frustrated coming out of the non-region schedule. The Indians had talent, but the results were not there.
Now, after an impressive victory, he is hoping his team sees the bigger picture and does not get caught up in the playoff race, with a goal of getting exponentially better each week.
“Seeing is believing,” Stephens said. “Friday nights (during non-region schedule), we weren’t seeing what we wanted to see, so we went to work. It’s about effort, fundamentals and execution. We’re doing those things better.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.