SMYRNA -- Bryce Archie threw three touchdown passes and McEachern’s defense put up a dominant performance as the Indians opened Region 2AAAAAAA play with a 44-7 victory over Campbell on Friday.
It was the first time the teams had met as region opponents in seven years, and McEachern, which now holds a 23-2 mark in the series, let the Spartans know early who was in control.
An early touchdown run from Makari Brodiford, followed by a 2-point conversion, gave the Indians an early 8-0 lead.
Caleb Brown would score on the Indians’ next possession to push the lead to 15-0.
Campbell cut into the lead when quarterback Mark Anthony Swain scored on a 2-yard run, but that would be the only time the Spartans would reach the end zone.
Campbell drove into Indians territory later in the second quarter and seemed poised to score, but McEachern defensive back Desmond Callier would intercept a pass, and six plays later, Archie threw his first touchdown pass of the night for a 22-7 lead
“Our last drive of the half we had the ball in a plus 40, if we get some points out of that we’re still in the ball game,” Campbell coach Howie DeCristofaro said. “But we threw the interception and they scored so we’re really from being a 5-point halftime lead by them in a 15-point lead.”
In the third quarter, Jaylon Brown would score on a 4-yard touchdown run. It was followed by another 2-point conversion to make the score 30-7.
McEachern would score two more touchdowns in the fourth quarter on touchdown passes from Archie to receiver Dorien Downie and running back Sha’marr Peoples.
With the win, McEachern moves to 3-4 on the season and 1-0 in region play. The Spartans fall to 2-5 and 0-1.
“My idea with our kids, let’s get better every week,” Decristofaro said. “Let’s focus on us. Let’s get us better.
“We need to win one to make the playoffs. I know that seems crazy but in our region that’s kind of the way it works.
