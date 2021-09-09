Game: Hillgrove (0-2) at McEachern (1-2), 7: 30 p.m.
Last year: Hillgrove 38, McEachern 29
All-time series: Hillgrove leads 6-5
Prediction: McEachern 35, Hillgrove 24
Receiver Kaleb Webb has turned into a reliable weapon during this young season, and it will be up to McEachern to continue to find ways to get him involved in its offense.
Webb has gotten off to a strong start this season with 18 catches for 310 yards and four touchdowns. Although he has verbally committed to East Carolina, his showing during the first three games have generated multiple offers. He now has 10 other offers that includes Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Tennessee, Navy, Tulane, Vanderbilt and Virginia.
Teams are expected to key in on Webb in the upcoming weeks. Marietta limited Webb to just 10 second-half receiving yards after he reeled in 111 yards and a touchdown.
Hillgrove will also try to slow Webb down when the teams meet Friday in the annual “Battle Down in Powder Town” at Walter Cantrell Stadium.
“He’s the guy that got overlooked last season,” McEachern coach Franklin Stephens said of Webb, who is also sprinter on the track team. “He’s worked hard during the offseason, and we have to give him the opportunity to make plays and figure out how not to let people take him away from us. It’s pretty much a chess match.”
The Hawks are aware of what Webb’s talent and quickness. They are confident that safety Emory Floyd, who has committed to South Carolina, can keep a close watch on him.
“Caleb is a great player, and Emory should match up well with him,” Hillgrove coach Justin DeShon said. “It’s going to be a fun one to watch.”
Hillgrove is anxious to return to the field following its disappointing 20-16 loss to Kell two weeks ago. The Hawks were two yards away from victory and were stopped short.
This week, Hillgrove upped the tempo at practice and focused more on game-situations.
“It’s been a long two weeks,” DeShon said, and we’re getting better every day.”
