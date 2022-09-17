MARIETTA -- North Paulding quarterback Boone Anderson threw seven touchdown passes en route to a 55-7 victory over Pope on Friday night.
He connected with six different receivers on scoring passes of 13, 59, 20, 40, 66, 36 and 5 yards.
The first touchdown came early in the first quarter on a screen that senior running back Jaylen Poe took into the endzone from 13 yards out.
Anderson would follow that up with a high arching floater to wide open receiver Dube Enongene for a 59-yard score.
The Wolfpack defense would block a Pope punt attempt and defensive back Daniel Pitts would recover the ball in the end zone, putting North Paulding up 21-0 early in the second quarter.
“We’re giving up to many big plays and it has been our que for the first four games,” Pope coach Tab Griffin said. “We have to watch film and figure out how to eliminate the big plays because those are the backbreakers.”
Griffin said he sees the effort his team puts in and believes that they are bound for a positive turnaround.
“Our bunch play hard and continue to fight,” he said. “Good things are going to come and we just have to figure out a way to put a full game together.”
In an attempt to jumpstart the offense, Greyhounds' receiver Sosuke Watanbe attempted a lateral pass which he fumbled and was recovered by the Wolfpack giving them possession deep in Pope territory. Five plays later Anderson would find receiver Jarvarius George for his third touchdown of the half.
Pope would get on the board after quarterback Cole Witte finds receiver John Stuetzer for 63 yards all the way to the Wolfpack 4-yard line. Running back Vinny Cantando would follow his blockers on the right side and punch it in cutting the lead to 28-7.
Witte completed 18-of-33 for 191 yards and two interceptions.
The second half saw Pope’s secondary struggle to contain North Paulding’s receivers when Anderson found Enongene again, this time for a 66-yard touchdown early in the third.
Anderson was taken out late in the third quarter, finishing his night completing 12-of-15 passes for 297 yards and seven scores.
Pope welcomes Alpharetta to the Multi-Sport Complex on Sep. 23.
