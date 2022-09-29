ALPHARETTA -- Ben Guthrie threw two touchdowns passes and rushed for another in the fourth quarter to rally Alpharetta from a 10-point fourth-quarter deficit to beat Sprayberry 27-17 on Thursday in a Region 7AAAAAA game.
Sprayberry (1-5, 0-2) was at its best in the third quarter.
The Yellow Jackets gave Guthrie fits throughout the period, holding him to just three completions on nine attempts, for just 28 yards. They also scored late in the quarter on a 10-yard scamper by Kemari Nix to build a 17-7 lead.
The game continued to Sprayberry's way late in the third and early in the fourth when it got a quick stop and controlled the clock on its next drive. It looked as if the Yellow Jackets would ice the game with more points when they got down to the Alpharetta 23-yard line.
Nix, however, lost the ball while attempting to convert on fourth-and-2, changing momentum of the game.
Once Alpharetta (4-2, 2-0) got the ball back with less than 9 minutes left in the game, Guthrie went on to complete six of his next 10 pass attempts for 133 yards in leading the Raiders to score 20 unanswered points.
“Once Sprayberry got the lead, it led into their favor a little bit,” Alpharetta coach Jason Kervin said. “Then, the fumble. That was a big turnover. That's the first time we got momentum back.”
Immediately after the fumble, Guthrie connected to Sean Wilson for 16 and 43 yards to put Alpharetta into the red zone. Guthrie later found Ethan Barbour in the end zone for a 19-yard strike to get the Raiders within four points.
After Sprayberry was forced to punt on its next drive, Alpharetta turned the ball over to give the Yellow Jackets another chance to extend the lead, but they could not take advantage and gave the ball back to the Raiders with 4:01 left to play.
Alpharetta responded by taking the lead on a 38-yard touchdown pass from Guthrie to Kenyon Pipes.
Sprayberry went three-and-out in its last attempt to get back in front before Guthrie rushed for 42 yards into the end zone during the final minute to put the game away.
Guthrie finished the game with 243 passing yards and three touchdowns.
Nix scored both Sprayberry touchdowns and finished the game with 87 rushing yards on 18 carries. Jason Pitts compiled 96 yards on 19 touches.
Sprayberry coach Brett Vavra declined comment after the game.
