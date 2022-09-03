AUSTELL -- Wheeler picked up its first win of the season in dominating fashion, beating South Cobb 28-3 on Friday at Clay Stadium.
Running back Josiah Allen had his way with the South Cobb defense, rushing for 178 yards and three touchdowns.
In the first quarter, after three-and-outs from both teams, Wheeler (1-2) took possession on the South Cobb 44-yard line. Allen took his first carry for 35 yards to the Eagles' 9, then punched it in on the next play, giving Wheeler a 7-0 lead.
The Wildcats began to drive again late in the first quarter until quarterback Marcus Romain was picked off by South Cobb linebacker Jimi Olarinde.
The Eagles (0-3) strung together a few plays, including a 30-yard burst from quarterback Javon Richardson, and set up a 35-yard field goal that was put through the uprights by kicker Miguel Santos.
A few drives later, Wheeler scored again as Romain connected with receiver Tre’Vaugn Calhoun on a 59-yard dart to extend the lead to 14-3.
Romain finished 5-of-12 for 96 yards with a touchdown and an interception.
On the following drive, penalties pinned South Cobb on its own 3-yard line. To make matters worse. a 12-yard punt put Wheeler in the red zone. and the Wildcats needed just two plays before Allen rushed into the end zone from 9 yards out for his second touchdown of the night.
“We told our guys that we wanted to be physical and able to run the ball effectively and give our defense a rest because that (South Cobb) quarterback is dynamic,” Wheeler coach Bryan Love said.
Allen then put the icing on the cake on the next drive as he opened the second half with a 69-yard touchdown run that put the Wildcats out of reach and up 28-3.
The Wheeler defense held South Cobb to 114 yards of total offense. Richardson had a tough night passing the ball, as he was 3-of-16 for 12 yards, but he carried the ball 22 times for 95 in an effort to energize the offense.
The Eagles could not put drives together as they punted nine times throughout the night.
“Offensively and defensively, we are still a work in progress,” South Cobb coach Thomas Hanson said. “We need to be prepared once region play comes around. I feel like our effort on the field is there and we have to continue to get better.”
South Cobb will host Chapel Hill next week, while Wheeler will enter a bye week before hosting North Atlanta on Sept. 16.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.