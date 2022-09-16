MARIETTA -- Josiah Allen’s 280-yard rushing performance carried Wheeler to 20-13 win over North Atlanta on Friday night at Corky Kell Stadium.
After starting the season 0-2, Wheeler has won consecutive games to improve to 2-2, while also giving North Atlanta (4-1) its first loss of the season.
“I’m excited for the kids,” Wheeler coach Bryan Love said. “We started 0-2. We felt like we were two plays away in both games from having the opportunity to win the game -- turnovers in the first two games on the last drive going in to win it. We told ourselves, if we stop hurting ourselves, we try and see how good we can be.”
Midway through the third quarter with the game tied at 13-all, Wheeler took advantage of great field position following a shot punt by North Atlanta out of its own end zone as Marcus Romain’s 19-yard touchdown run three plays later gave the Wildcats a 20-13 lead.
That score was enough for Wheeler's defense to hold off North Atlanta. In the second half, they forced two turnovers and held a Warriors team that was averaging nearly 36 points a game scoreless in the second half.
The last turnover was the biggest play of the game, as Shamar Yarber ended North Atlanta’s last chance with a sack and fumble recovery at the Warriors' 32 with less than 2 minutes remaining.
Quarterback Trey Lennon’s 1-yard run capped off a 10-play, 65-yard drive to give North Atlanta an early 7-0 lead midway through the first quarter.
After Jesse Santos picked off a pass in the red zone for Wheeler, the Wildcats' success running the ball in the first quarter finally paid off after their first two drives ended in turnovers on downs in scoring position.
Allen’s second 40-yard run of the night, combined with Kentrell Brown’s 44-yard run, led to quarterback Romain’s 4-yard touchdown run to tie the score at 6.
On the next possession, Wheeler took a 13-6 lead on Allen’s 1-yard run. The Wildcats continued to run at will against the Warriors, with a pair of 16-yard runs and a 5-yard run by Allen setting up the score after starting at the North Atlanta 44-yard line.
The Wildcats rushed for 254 of their 352 yards in the first half, including 134 in the first quarter. Allen rushed for 199 yards in in the first half, as North Atlanta had no answer for his blend of power and speed.
“He’s an unbelievable young man,” Love said. “He’s a scholar in the classroom. He does a great job on the football field, and he was running well tonight. I also want to give credit to the offensive line because they did a great job being physical, which we challenged them all week long in regards to doing that.”
North Atlanta tied the game at 13-all right before halftime with Lennon’s 11-yard run — his second of the night.
