MARIETTA – Resiliency and a heavy dose of Josiah Allen was the winning combination Friday in Wheeler's 28-17 win over Campbell at Corky Kell Stadium.
Allen scored all four of the Wildcats' touchdowns, and his second effort on a crucial fourth down play sealed the victory for Wheeler (3-2).
“It is exciting. I am definitely excited for the kids,” Wheeler coach Bryan Love said. “We wanted to make sure we started fast, since we usually start slow. And then I think some complacency set in there when we thought we were going to be able to run away with it. Then, we found ourselves in a dogfight.”
Wheeler jumped out to a 21-0 lead 8 seconds into the second quarter, but Campbell (1-5) chipped away at that lead, and the score was 21-17 with 9:04 to play in the game.
Allen then led Wheeler on an 11-play drive capped by a 1-yard touchdown run. Three plays earlier, Love decided to go for it on fourth-and-3 from the Campbell 13-yard line. Allen took the direct snap from center and was met behind the line of scrimmage by a host of Spartan defenders, but he spun out of several tackles and dove for the first down.
“I made that decision to go for it there," Love said. "We could have kicked the field goal and added an additional three, but I wanted to put the game away, so I told the seniors that we are going to try to put this game away, and that is what they said we were going to do. Our offensive coordinator made a great call, and Josiah made a great run to get the first down.”
Allen had 164 yards and four touchdowns on 26 carries for the game, including 78 yards and three touchdowns in the first half. Love said with starting quarterback Marcus Romain out for Friday's game, the offense needed to lean heavily on Allen.
Wheeler ran several plays from the wildcat formation in the second half, with Allen taking the snaps from center.
“With (Romain) out this week, we wanted to make sure we got it in one of our best players' hands as much as we could,” Love said. “We saved it for the second half and we brought some extra blockers in there to block for him from the defensive side of the ball.”
All the momentum was with Wheeler in the first quarter, following a short opening kickoff muffed by Campbell. Allen ran 23 yards to the end zone on the next play -- the first play from scrimmage -- and it looked as if the Wildcats were going to score at will.
Campbell, however, put together a touchdown drive in the second quarter, followed by back-to-back scoring drives in the third quarter to cut the 21-0 lead to 21-17.
“I thought we did a really good job. We were down 21-0 quick and we battled back to 21-17,” Campbell coach Howie DeCristofaro said. “We had a chance to stop them on fourth-and-3. We hit (Allen) behind the line, but the kid was just better than we were there. For a sophomore, that kid is pretty dang good. We did OK, but the one time we had to stop them, we didn't stop him.”
Love said he was proud of how his team did not fold after the hot start.
“It was nip-and-tuck there midway through the second quarter through the third quarter,” Love said. “We talked about at halftime how this game was not over at that point. We knew we would need to sustain drives because (Campbell) has some tremendous athletes over there that we knew were going to continue to fight. We want to be in tough ball games and learn how to win, and that is the biggest thing right now -- learning how to win.”
