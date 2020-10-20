Jett Allen has been primed for a life of football.
The son of a football player and the third of four football-playing football players, he is making his mark on the Mount Paran Christian football team.
The 2020 season is Allen’s third on the Eagles’ roster, and the senior is playing on both sides of the ball at wide receiver and safety, respectively.
Growing up surrounded by football, Allen always wanted to get involved, and he always wanted to carry on the legacy.
“Growing up, I always went to my brothers’ games,” Allen said. “They began to show me that football is not all that bad.”
Allen said his brothers motivated him to get involved as early as possible, so he started playing flag football, but soon turned to contact football at 8 years old.
“I kind of wanted to hit people,” Allen said. “(My brothers) helped me get fit.”
As Allen navigated the world of middle and high school football, he realized just how important the game was for his character development.
“With football, I learned we could be a family,” he said. “(My teammates) will have my back. Always.”
Allen said his father taught him to always be a leader on the field, and his brothers only cemented that principle.
Jett’s oldest brother, Jake, helped lead Mount Paran to a state title in 2014, and Jack, who is a year older than Jett, was a running back and offensive leader. Jett Allen said that playing alongside Jack has taught him some valuable lessons.
“My brothers have been here and had huge leadership roles,” Jett Allen said. “He was never hard on me. I won’t take it for granted.”
Allen said he is watching out for the younger players at Mount Paran and creating a sense of comfort on the team, much like his brothers did.
“I try and talk to everyone a lot and make sure everyone knows what to do (during workouts),” Allen said. “I make sure underclassmen aren’t sure and check on them to keep a smile on their faces.”
Allen, who has 39 tackles and 76 receiving yards so far this season, said he has gotten to directly work with two freshmen during preseason workouts, but that coronavirus precautions have limited their interactions some.
“Unfortunately, I only get two freshmen with me for weight-training, and I don’t get to see them as much because of workouts in the morning,” Allen said. “They, and all the underclassmen, have bought in.”
Allen said there is a strong sense of unity on this Mount Paran team, and Allen is utilizing small interactions to let the bonds between him and his teammates flourish. In the weight room, he is the first one to help the underclassmen approach problems, and Allen is finding he is the one they are seeking for help.
The atmosphere Allen is creating has primed Mount Paran for success in the future.
“Lifting is a weird thing for (underclassmen). A lot haven’t done a lot of it,” Allen said, “and I’ll help them out with the normal stuff. They’ll ask me about reps and how much weight to put on, and I’ll tell them what to do.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.