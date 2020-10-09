MARIETTA -- A 30-point first half decided the outcome early as Allatoona beat Osborne 37-0 in a rainy Region 6AAAAAA contest.
The Buccaneers (4-0, 3-0) got on the board on the first offensive play of the game when Zach Jackson caught a 67-yard touchdown pass from Elan Hall.
Allatoona struck again 4 minutes later with a 7-yard touchdown pass from Hall to Jay Ellison making the score 13-0. The Buccaneers closed out the quarter by returning an Osborne fumble for a touchdown to make it 20-0.
Allatoona coach Gary Varner said he liked how his team played despite the rainy weather.
“We had good effort throughout on a nasty, rainy night,” Varner said. “We came out playing hard.”
Early in the second quarter, the Buccaneers scored on their third touchdown pass of the night -- a 3-yard pass from Hall to Jackson to put them up 27-0.
Hall threw for 90 yards and his three scores. Jackson ended the game with 70 receiving yards and the two touchdowns.
The Buccaneers ended the first half with a 19-yard field goal by Alex Standford.
After not being able to run much against Osborne’s defense, Varner liked how his offense made big throwing plays.
“We had some big plays throwing the ball early, which helped set up,” he said.
In the third quarter, Allatoona’s defense struck again when it intercepted a pass and ran it 22 yards for a touchdown in the final score of the night.
Varner said he was happy with the aggression his defense had in the game the night.
“They played very hard all game long,” Varner said. “They didn’t really let any drives up and they stopped the run well.”
For Osborne (1-3, 0-2), coach Russ Isham said he was proud of the fight his team had against Allatoona.
“We just played with a lot of heart. That is a very good football team we played,” Isham said.
Isham said he felt like his team was growing, and he liked what he saw throughout the game. Ben Agoruah led the Cardinals with 33 rushing yards, and Lawrence Isham finished with 56 passing yards.
While his team picked up a region win, Varner said Allatoona will have to keep improving because its schedule only gets harder. The Buccaneers will host Wheeler next week in another region game.
“We need to work on our execution," Varner said. "We made a lot of mental mistakes. The season is just going to get harder, so we have to get better every week.”
