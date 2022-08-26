Allatoona defensive end and linebacker Ezra Odinjor committed to play his college football at Liberty University.
Odinjor made the announcement that he was committing to the Flames, a Football Bowl Subdivision independent set to join Conference USA in 2023, on social media earlier in the week.
“The last couple of years of playing high school football has been a real fun ride,” Odinjor tweeted. “Enjoying the sport with my peers is a time that I will always appreciate because I will never get it back, but all things will eventually come to an end. Back when I started playing in the freshman year I never would’ve thought I (would) be in the position to play high level football beyond high school. It is truly a blessing. I’d like to announce that I am committing to LIBERTY UNIVERSITY.”
Odinjor had 15 Division I offers including Georgia State, Georgia Southern, Air Force, UAB, Applachian State, Charlotte and East Carolina, among others.
Allatoona coach Gary Varner said he believes Liberty is the perfect fit for Odinjor. The Flames, led by former Mississippi coach Hugh Freeze, have won their bowl game each of the last three seasons.
“I think it’s a great place for him,” Varner said. “They have facilities that are second-to-none. and they have put a lot of money into the program.”
Another reason Varner thinks Liberty will be a good fit for Odinjor is because the coaches left no question that they wanted him to come to the Lynchburg, Virginia, university.
Varner said the scholarship offer is a testament to the work the 6-foot-3, 220-pound pass-rusher has put in. Varner added that when Odinjor first joined the Allatoona program, it was hard to see him getting to this point.
“He was raw when he first joined the program,” Varner said, “but the biggest thing he’s done is as he’s gotten better. He’s worked even harder. He is very driven.”
Odinjor is coming off a 2021 season in which he had 34 tackles for Allatoona. He had eight tackles -- four solo -- in the Buccaneers' season-opening game against North Paulding last week.
