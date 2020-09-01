Allatoona tight end Bennett Christian is heading north to the Big Ten
The 6-foot-6, 235-pound junior announced his commitment to Ohio State on Instagram on Tuesday night.
"All roads lead to Columbus, baby!" he said. "Let's go Bucks!"
Christian had interest in the Buckeyes before the program made an official offer. He said he was sold on the vision that Ohio State head coach Ryan Day and Kevin Wilson, the offensive coordinator and tight ends coach, had for him.
"It would be a place where I can develop," Christian said. "As a player and as a man."
Christian, a consensus three-star recruit, chose the Buckeyes over Tennessee. He also had offers from Power 5 programs Georgia Tech, Kansas, Kentucky Michigan State, Nebraska, Penn State and Pittsburgh.
He made the decision despite having at least 16 months before National Signing Day for his Class of 2022.
"When you have your dream school there's no reason to wait," Christian said. "It feels good. I know I'm going to a place where I am wanted."
Christian caught 12 passes for 226 yards and two touchdowns last season, but he may have caught the biggest pass of the season for the Buccaneers in the state playoff semifinal against Richmond Hill. Down 14-7 and facing a fourth-and-10 situation in the fourth quarter, the then-sophomore hauled in a pass for 14 yards and a first down. Allatoona scored the game-tying touchdown on the next play and went on to win the game and advance to the Class AAAAAA title game.
While he has the ability to be a true pass catching tight end, Christian thrives as a lead blocker for the Buccaneers' running game. It is that quality that helped him stand out above other talent, and one that should make him a perfect fit in the Ohio State offense.
"He's comfortable with his hand on the ground," Allatoona coach Gary Varner said. "The other thing that separates Bennett is he brings the leadership part that coaches want. They are getting a great kid who's really going to work hard and do things the right way.
"I think its a well deserved honor for him and his family."
Having to deal with the current coronavirus pandemic, Christian was not able to take any official visits, but he traveled to Columbus and Knoxville on his own. It was on the trip home from Columbus, and during a conversation with his father, where Ohio State became the choice.
"That's when the decision was made," he said. "I said, 'That's the place I want to go. I think that wraps it up.'"
Christian will be the third local player to head to Ohio State. Currently, former Harrison High School standout quarterback and Heisman Trophy finalist Justin Fields and former Sprayberry star and Oklahoma running back Trey Sermon are on the Buckeyes' roster.
Christian made his decision despite the fact he was a Volunteer legacy. Christian's father played at Tennessee for former UT coach Johnny Majors, and his mother was an two-time All-American cheerleader for the Vols.
In the end, Christian's father, Bill, said he will be happy becoming a Buckeyes' fan.
"Bennett had to make his own decision," he said. "In the end it was the right one."
