Allatoona tight end Bennett Christian is heading north to the Big Ten Conference.
The 6-foot-6, 235-pound junior announced his commitment to Ohio State on Tuesday night in an Instagram post.
"All roads lead to Columbus, baby!" Christian said. "Let's go Bucks!"
Christian had interest in Ohio State before the program made an official offer. He said he was sold on the vision that Buckeyes coach Ryan Day and Kevin Wilson, the team's offensive coordinator and tight ends coach, had for him.
"It would be a place where I can develop," Christian said, "as a player and as a man."
Christian, a consensus three-star recruit, chose the Ohio State over Tennessee. He also had offers from Power 5 programs Georgia Tech, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan State, Nebraska, Penn State and Pittsburgh.
Christian made the decision despite having at least 16 months before National Signing Day for the class of 2022.
"When you have your dream school, there's no reason to wait," Christian said. "It feels good. I know I'm going to a place where I am wanted."
Christian caught 12 passes for 226 yards and two touchdowns last season, but he may have caught the biggest pass of the season for Allatoona in the Class AAAAAA state semifinals at Richmond Hill.
With the Buccaneers down 14-7 and facing a fourth-and-10 situation in the fourth quarter, the then-sophomore hauled in a pass for 14 yards and a first down. Allatoona scored the game-tying touchdown on the next play and went on to win in overtime to advance to the state title game.
While Christian has the ability to be a true pass-catching tight end, he also thrives as a lead blocker for the Buccaneers' running game. It is that quality that helped him stand out above other talent, and one that could make him a perfect fit in the Ohio State offense.
"He's comfortable with his hand on the ground," Allatoona coach Gary Varner said. "The other thing that separates Bennett is he brings the leadership part that coaches want. They are getting a great kid who's really going to work hard and do things the right way.
"I think its a well-deserved honor for him and his family."
In light of the coronavirus pandemic, Christian was unable to take any official visits, but he traveled to Ohio State and Tennessee on his own. It was on the trip home from Columbus, Ohio, during a conversation with his father, Bill, where Ohio State became the choice.
"That's when the decision was made," Bennett Christian said. "I said, 'That's the place I want to go. I think that wraps it up.'"
Christian will be continuing a recent pipeline of Cobb County talent to Ohio State. When the Buckeyes kick off their delayed 2020 schedule, their roster will feature former Harrison High School quarterback and Heisman Trophy finalist Justin Fields and former Sprayberry running back Trey Sermon, an offseason transfer from Oklahoma.
Christian made his decision despite the fact he was a Tennessee Volunteers legacy. Bill Christian played for the Vols under longtime coach Johnny Majors, and Bennett's mother was an two-time All-American cheerleader at the university.
Bill Christian said he will be happy becoming an Ohio State fan.
"Bennett had to make his own decision," Bill Christian said. "In the end, it was the right one."
