Allatoona linebacker Vinnie Canosa has committed to play his college football at Air Force.
“The school is in Colorado Springs which is beautiful,” Canosa said. “When I got up there it really felt like a brotherhood and a family.”
Canosa previously held 16 offers including Bucknell, Columbia, Princeton, Army, Brown and Georgetown.
The 6-foot-2, 230-pound linebacker had 73 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and a team leading 8 1/2 sacks. Earning the junior Region 6AAAAAA Defensive Player of the Year, and first-team all-state honors.
Canosa said that it was a conversation with linebackers coach and fellow Italian Ken Lamendola that made everything come together and whether he would play early.
“From the start, they’ve been telling me that I was their top guy,” Canosa said. “They’ve been recruiting me heavily all throughout my recruiting process. He told me off my talent, size and strength, the next step for me was just learning the entire defense and that I had a very good chance to play early.”
Air Force coach Troy Calhoun enters his 16th season after leading the Falcons to a 10-3 record and a Mountain West Mountain Division title with a 6-2 conference record last season.
The Falcons also defeated Louisville 31-28 in the Servpro First Responder Bowl, marking the sixth bowl game victory under Calhoun.
