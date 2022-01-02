Allatoona defensive back Levi Brown has decided where he is going to play his college football, and will serve his country in the process.
The 6-foot-1, 170-pound safety has decided to continue his career at the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
Brown made his announcement on social media over the weekend.
"When I started playing football, it was just to add on another sport to play," he wrote on Twitter. "I always dreamt of going to college to play sports, and to see that turn into reality is a surreal thing to experience. So many coaches and teammates have believed in me along the way and pushed me to become a better person on and off the field.
"I would like to thank all the coaches who believed in my enough to offer me to play football at the next level. With that I am committing to the Air Force Academy to play football for the next four years of my life."
Brown finished his senior season with 39 tackles, including 28 solo, an interception and 14 passes defensed. He also served as one of Allatoona's punters, finishing with 14 punts for a 34.2 yard per kick average and a long of 58. As a junior, he had 36 tackles with two interceptions and 14 passes defensed.
Brown is the second player from the Buccaneers to commit to play Division I football for the 2022 recruiting class. He joins tight end Bennett Christian who signed with Ohio State during the early signing period last month.
