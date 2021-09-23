Game: Allatoona (1-3, 1-0) at Wheeler (0-4, 0-2), 7:30 p.m.
Last year: Allatoona 23, Wheeler 0
All-time series: Allatoona leads 1-0
Prediction: Allatoona 28, Wheeler 7
Allatoona returns to action after an unexpected week off when it travels to Wheeler for a Region 6AAAAAA game at Corky Kell Stadium.
Fresh off of their first victory of the season — a 51-9 win over South Cobb — the Buccaneers (1-3, 1-1) found themselves without a game last Friday after their scheduled contest with Osborne was canceled.
“I feel like finally getting a win a couple of weeks ago, we’re hopefully going in the right direction,” Allatoona coach Gary Varner said. “I feel like it stalled us out a little bit in the middle of the week when we found out we weren’t playing. So it’s a little bit of a different vibe, something we’re not used to having. But the kids reacted well and they worked hard, so I think they’re excited to play this week.”
Running back Jayden Ponder has led the Allatoona offense with 258 yards on 60 carries and one touchdown, while quarterback Tyler McGuire has completed 26 of 41 passes for 317 yards and a score.
“They’re very solid and well coached,” Wheeler coach Bryan Love said. “They’re going to be very physical. They’re going to run the football and defensively, they’re going to get after you and be a very aggressive defense.”
Meanwhile, Wheeler (0-4, 0-2) is still seeking its first win of the season.
After being outscored 83-7 in their first three games, the Wildcats came back strong in a narrow 27-21 loss to Lassiter last week.
“We never accept losing, but we try to stay positive and learn from it,” Love said. “We were able to score 21 points (against Lassiter) and move the ball offensively.”
Wheeler got a boost from freshman quarterback Marcus Romain, who threw for 170 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 112 yards and two scores in his first start.
“Their defensive front is playing at a very high level, probably as good as anyone we’ve played this year,” Varner said. “So it’s going to be a challenge for us to control those front guys. Offensively, they move the ball well. They’ve got a good system, they know what they’re trying to do.”
