Game: Wheeler (2-3, 2-1) at Allatoona (4-0, 3-0), 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: First meeting
All-time series: First meeting
Prediction: Allatoona 24, Wheeler 10
Normally a running football team, Allatoona developed a passing threat last season en route to a Class AAAAAA state runner-up finish.
It’s pass attack has carried over to this season with a new starting quarterback and go-to receiver.
Elan Hall took over for Dante Marshall under center for Dante Marshall.
Last season, Marshall threw for 1,772 yards and depended greatly on receiver Asante Das who finished as the program’s first 1,000 yard receiver (1,084 yards, 15 touchdowns).
Heading into Friday’s Region 6AAAAAA game against Wheeler, Hall has completed 16 of 31 pass attempts for 324 yards and five touchdowns, and he’s doing it with a new group of receivers.
“He’s starting to get better each week,” Allatoona coach Gary Varner said. “He’s starting to feel comfortable. He moves well and is able to make plays with his feet. He’s got a strong arm.”
Zach Jackson has become Hall’s favorite target this season after being No. 2 a year ago. Tight end Bennett Christian, who has committed to Ohio State, has also been a reliable. Caleb Moore and Trey Glenn have been involved with Glenn capable of using his speed to go deep.
“I think it’s a good mix,” Varner said. “We’ve been rotating them in and trying to find each one’s strength.”
Hall threw for just 90 yards in Allatoona’s 37-0 win over Osborne last week, but had three touchdown tosses. Jackson caught two of them including one for 67 yards.
It is likely that Allatoona will go to the air against Wheeler on key plays just like it did a week ago. Varner said the Wildcats have a front seven that is big and physical and is solid against the run.
“That’s what jumped out on film right away,” Varner said.
Wheeler is enjoying a two-game winning streak after coming from behind to beat Lassiter 13-12. All 13 points came in the fourth quarter.
Quarterback Alex Stack got on track in the fourth quarter after throwing for just 6 yards over the first three.
He finished the game with 97 passing yards that included an 8-yard touchdown pass to Jordan McInnis for the game-winner.
Stack is currently a top-10 passer in the county. He comes into the game with 635 yards passing and six touchdowns against only two interceptions.
A pair of freshmen have made a significant impact for the Wildcats. Running back Justus Savage has run for 212 yards while receiver Mark Essley has caught 19 passes for 190 yards and three touchdowns.
The winner of this game will have a significant tiebreaker in the nine-team region.
An Allatoona win would keep the Buccaneers, at worst, tied for first place. For Wheeler, a win would move them to 3-1, give them the tiebreaker over the Bucs, and cement itself into being a contender for a home playoff game.
