ACWORTH -- Allatoona scored 31 first-half points and coasted to a 45-6 win against Osborne.
It was the 100th victory in school history for the Buccaneers and head coach Gary Varner, who has helmed their football team since the school opened in 2008.
“It’s a tribute to everybody,” Varner said. “Ninety-five percent of the coaches have been here the whole time, most the administration’s been here the whole time. It’s just a great situation to get to be in the right place and right community at the right time. You ride the success of everyone around you so it’s pretty good.”
After a 5-yard touchdown run by Alex Wilson capped Allatoona’s first possession, the Buccaneers kept the pressure on. Quarterback Danté Marshall connected with Sam Ellison on a 12-yard touchdown pass, a play which was preceded by Marshall connecting with Wilson for 64 yards.
Trailing 17-0, Osborne’s offense started to find it's way in the second quarter. Behind quarterback Bryce Bowens and running back Ben Aguruah, the Cardinals drove down to Allatoona’s 23-yard line. A 40-yard field goal from Eric Hartburger brought the Cardinals within 17-3.
“We were able to throw the ball a little bit, we had some great pass protection from the offensive line,” Osborne coach Russ Isham said.
That would be as close as Osborne would get for the night. The following Buccaneers possession, Marshall found receiver Asante Das streaking down the middle of the field for a 61-yard touchdown.
The Cardinals responded with an eight-play, 71-yard drive that ended with a 26-yard field by Hartburger.
Once again though, Allatoona’s offense responded on the next play. Ellison took a handoff 77 yards to push the Buccaneers' advantage to 31-6 midway through the second quarter.
“We came out and ran the ball well," Varner said. "Danté hit a couple of passes and we opened up the game that way. I was really happy with the effort today."
Bowens finished the night 7-of-22 for 140 yards. Late in the second quarter, the freshman was intercepted by Fisher Paulsen, who returned the ball 60 yards for a touchdown.
The Buccaneers scored on all five first-half possessions and totaled 252 yards in the opening two quarters. With a 38-6 lead at halftime, the teams agreed to a running clock in the second half.
“Their offensive line is a veteran group that’s rally physical. When you look at their size and speed, it’s a negative for us,” Isham said.
Allatoona travels to Dalton next week. The winner of that game will have the inside track to the No. 2 playoff seed in Region 6AAAAAA. Osborne is off, then hosts Dalton to close out their season on November 8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.