Game: Hapeville Charter (5-1) at Allatoona (4-2), (Tri-Cities Stadium) 7:30 p.m.
Last year: Allatoona 23, Hapeville 14
All-time series: Allatoona leads 1-0
Prediction: Allatoona 24, Hapeville 12
No doubt Allatoona coach Gary Varner is one of the most successful coaches in Cobb County.
He’s already one game shy of his 100th career victory after launching the program in 2008. There’s also a 2015 state championship on his resume and nine straight state playoff berths. Despite his coaching credentials, Varner said after Friday night’s 17-14 loss to Harrison that he got outcoached in the second half.
Looking ahead to Allatoona’s non-region contest this week at Hapeville Charter, he said that game preparation and halftime adjustments need to be better and to make sure his team is in position to take advantage of scoring opportunities.
Against Harrison, the Buccaneers couldn’t hold on to their halftime lead after scoring all 14 of their points in the second quarter. They lost two fumbles in the fourth quarter with the first leading to a Harrison touchdown and the second deciding the game.
“We talked to the kids (Monday) and we don’t have time to feel sorry for ourselves,” Varner said. “We’re facing a great (Hapeville) team with unbelievable talent so we don’t have time to talk about (Harrison). We want to compete against a Hapeville team that will be a state contender.”
Hapeville is two years removed from winning the Class AA state championship in 2017, which also occurred during the program’s 19-game winning streak.
In evaluating the Hornets, Varner said they have solid skill players on offense and size on both offensive and defensive lines.
“They may have two of the best defensive ends we’ve seen all year,” Varner said.
Offensively, he said the Buccaneers will have to control Hapeville’s defensive run. They have always been known as a run-oriented team and has had success on the ground this season behind Alex Wilson, who rushed for 91 yards against Harrison last week.
Allatoona is also successful throwing the ball with Dante Marshall in the pocket. He’s got Asante Das and Zach Jackson are his top receivers with Jackson scoring on a 64-yard touchdown last week to give Allatoona the lead.
Defensively, Varner said the Buccaneers have to limit the big play, claiming that the Hornets have scored on big plays in every game this season.
