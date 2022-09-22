Game: Allatoona (1-4, 0-1) at Rome (3-1), 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: Allatoona 45, Rome 14 (Sept. 13, 2013)
All-time series: Allatoona leads 2-0
Prediction: Rome 35, Allatoona 14
Allatoona faces a tough challenge in its quest to turn its disappointing season around when it goes on the road to play state powerhouse Rome in a Region 6AAAAAA game on Friday.
The Buccaneers enter the second half of their schedule with a great deal of uncertainty with a 1-4 overall record and 0-1 mark in region play coming off a 24-22 loss to Creekview last week.
At 1-4, the Bucs have equaled their worst start in program history – having also started out with a similar record in 2008, ’09 and, most recently, in ’16.
“We’re very concerned,” Allatoona coach Gary Varner said. “Things are not going well. We’re not doing a good job. Rome is absolutely loaded. So, it hasn’t been a good start.”
Allatoona appeared to be on the verge of starting region play 1-0 as it led Creekview 22-21 late in the fourth quarter, but were not able to convert on fourth-and-6 at the Grizzlies’ 21 – leading to Creekview’s game-winning field goal as time expired.
“Pretty much, we need to improve somewhere in all three phases of the game,” Varner said. “Right now, we’re just not a very good football team. We’ve had leads in the fourth quarter twice and gave them away. Just not doing a very good job coaching, I guess, during the week. So, just a lot of room for improvement.”
Allatoona’s hopes to get back on the winning track doesn’t get any easier as it faces the No. 4 team in the state in Class AAAAAA and has an impressive resume that includes state championships in 2016 and ’17.
The Buccaneers will try to move the ball against a formidable defense that has given up only 14 points a game.
The Wolves’ defense is led by two NCAA Division I commits – defensive lineman Stephiylan Green (Clemson) and cornerback Martel Hight (Vanderbilt).
“They completely dominate games up front on the defensive side of the ball.” Varner said. “They’re good at every level defensively. Offensively, they run the ball well. The quarterback runs. So, they’re very well balanced on the offensive side of the ball. They’re just a very good team, very deep and really no weakness, so we’ll have to execute perfectly and try to get a couple of breaks.”
