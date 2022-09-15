Game: Allatoona (1-3) at Creekview (1-3), 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: Allatoona 37, Creekview 7 (Sept. 6, 2019)
All-time record: Allatoona leads 3-1
Prediction: Allatoona 28, Creekview 23
Creekview will host Allatoona in Friday’s Region 6AAAAAA opener, after both teams entered the win column for the first time last week.
Allatoona beat Hillgrove 31-9 behind a strong showing from running back Jayden Ponder, who had 170 yards and two touchdowns. Creekview (1-3) was bolstered by Isaac Hubert’s 126 rushing yards and two touchdowns in a 25-7 win over North Forsyth.
“Getting that first win always gives your guys some confidence going into region play,” Creekview coach Trevor Williams said. “For me, it was the steps we took again in execution and not beating ourselves. We needed to get better from the week before. It is a brand-new season. Everybody is 0-0 in the region.”
Ponder is already more than halfway to the 1,000-yard mark, heading into Friday’s game with 572 yards and four touchdowns on an efficient 7 yards per carry. Ponder and the Allatoona offensive line will be critical factors as the Buccaneers search for win No. 2.
“Coach (Gary) Varner does a great job, and they have been so successful over the long haul,” Williams said. “They just keep churning out really good running backs and really good offensive lines.”
For Creekview, quarterback Austin Guest is coming off his best game of the season. He completed 18 of 24 passes for 269 yards and two touchdowns against North Forsyth.
Cal Schubert had a big day receiving, hauling in seven passes for 105 yards and a touchdown. Michael Roach and Camden Lusk each caught four passes for 83 and 72 yards, respectively.
The Grizzlies’ run game, led by Hubert, has been critical in taking pressure off their sophomore quarterback. Hubert has 230 rushing yards with four touchdowns this season, but only Guest (139 yards, 1 touchdown) and Nigel Agyemang (29 yards) have contributed on the ground.
“We have to trust what we are doing,” Williams said. “Austin had a great game. He played phenomenally. We need him to continue to make the right reads and get the ball in the right places. Our receivers need to continue making plays, and we need to continue establishing a run game.”
On Allatoona’s side, Ezra Odinjor is having a productive season, already with eight sacks and 35 tackles. With Bryce Stack (39 tackles, 2 TFLs) and Mekhi Buchanon (34 tackles, 5.5 TFLs) also on the Buccaneers’ defense, the Grizzlies have a significant test ahead.
Creekview’s defense had one of its better showings last Friday, holding North Forsyth to just seven points. Hubert, aside from leading the team in rushing, is also second on the tackle chart with 34 tackles, along with one sack.
“Defensively, it is about doing your job, playing your assignment, being gap-sound and tackling well,” Williams said. “Offensively, it comes down to execution. They have some really good players on the defensive side that we have to handle.”
