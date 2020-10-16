ACWORTH — The first half was not pretty for Allatoona in Friday’s Region 6AAAAAA game against Wheeler, especially in the red zone.
The Buccaneers failed to come away with points in three of their first four trips inside the Wheeler 20, but once they came out of the locker room, they sustained back-to-back touchdown drives in the fourth quarter to pull away and win 23-0 at Cobb EMC/Buccaneer Stadium.
While Allatoona (5-0, 4-0) made mistakes during its early red-zone struggles — untimely penalties and a pair of missed field goals — Wheeler’s defense also played its part in holding the Buccaneers to seven first-half points.
However, Allatoona’s defense was just as stubborn in holding Wheeler (2-4, 2-2) to just 32 yards and four first downs in their second straight shutout.
Allatoona’s lone successful drive in the first half was its first one. The Buccaneers drove 51 yards on 2 plays that chewed 5 minutes off the clock before quarterback Elan Hall snuck it in from two yards out.
Then, it got ugly from there.
Allatoona’s next trip to the red zone resulted in a missed 33-yard field goal. The Buccaneers returned on their next drive, but they missed a 31-yard try. Allatoona was back inside the 20 again after Levi Brown picked off a Wheeler pass, but Hall’s throw to Devin Clark was picked off in the end zone.
“We just couldn’t execute,” Allatoona coach Gary Varner said. “That comes back to coaching, and that comes back to the offensive game plan.”
Allatoona also struggled in the passing game in the first half, with Hall completing four of 13 pass attempts for 27 yards, so the Buccaneers stayed on the ground in their first drive of the second half.
Jayden Ponder had more carries in the opening drive of the second half (11) than he did in the entire first half (10), and Allatoona stretched its lead to 10-0 on Gray Kelley’s 23-yard field goal.
The Buccaneers also made it to the end zone on their following drive.
A 41-yard pass from Hall to Troy Glenn led to 2-yard plunge by Dean Maddox. After Bryson Arnold picked off Wheeler quarterback Alex Stack for the second time, Allatoona put the game out of reach with a 18-yard pass from Hall to Bennett Christian.
Despite having a rough first half, Hall finished the game with 102 passing yards and a touchdown. The bulk of his passing yards came on completions of 34 and 41 yards to Glenn.
Ponder had 24 carries for 140 yards.
“We made some big plays in the passing game to get us down there, and we finished the drives in the second half,” Varner said. “That changed the momentum of the game and gave us some breathing room.”
Meanwhile, Allatoona continued to give Wheeler fits in the second half, holding the Wildcats to minus-5 yards.
Stack was limited to 18 passing yards, and Justus Savage had just 29 rushing yards, all coming in the first half.
“Going into the game, we knew that (Allatoona has) give up an average of about two points a game. They have a very good defense,” Wheeler coach Bryan Love said. “I’m proud of our kids’ effort.”
