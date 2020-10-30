ACWORTH – Defensive lineman Justin Gilbert came away with a strip-sack and fumble recovery to help Allatoona end Sprayberry's hopes for a comeback, securing a 20-10 victory Friday at Cobb EMC/Buccaneer Stadium.
Allatoona (6-0, 5-0 Region 6AAAAAA) remained unbeaten and has only given up 33 points all season.
Sprayberry (4-3, 4-1), which came in as the highest-scoring team in the region with 212 points, managed just one touchdown in the first quarter against Allatoona's stingy defense. That came on a 34-yard run by Demarion Owen
A 36-yard field goal by Caleb Prickett in the fourth quarter capped the Yellow Jackets' output.
Sprayberry also outgained Allatoona in total yards, 259-219.
“The defense played really well,” Allatoona coach Gary Varner said. “(Sprayberry) had yards, and they got first downs, probably more than our (defensive coordinator) is going to want to have, but we didn't give them the big score they have been getting all year. That was a big deal for us.”
Trailing 17-10 following Prickett's early-fourth quarter field goal, Sprayberry could not get anything going on offense.
When Allatoona punted the ball away following a three-and-out on the ensuing drive, the Yellow Jackets were forced to do the same shortly after quarterback Kyle Brown hit Famir Muhammad for a 17-yard gain early in the drive.
The Buccaneers then chewed more than 5 minutes of clock in the fourth quarter before Alex Stanford spotted them a 35-yard field goal to stretch their lead to 10.
With Allatoona ahead two scores with 2:55 left, Sprayberry played with urgency and moved the ball to the the Buccaneers' 29-yard line with less than a minute left.
That was as far the Yellow Jackets would get, however, before Gilbert forced the lost fumble.
“We'll learn from it,” Sprayberry coach Brett Vavra said. “Obviously, we didn't make enough plays. Credit to their defense. They were really good. Of course, we knew that. The bottom line, we've got to execute better.”
Ponder, who finished with 118 yards on 20 carries, scored on a 37-yard run early in the first quarter to spot Allatoona a 7-0 lead. Stanford added to the lead with a 10-0 lead.
After Owens' touchdown cut the Sprayberry lead to 10-7, Elan Hall scored on a quarterback sneak in the second quarter to give the Buccaneers a 17-7 halftime lead.
Allatoona kept Owens under 100 yards, with 89 on 16 carries.
