Game: Allatoona (2-1) at South Cobb (0-4), 7:30 p.m.
Last year: Allatoona 30, South Cobb 7
All-time series: Allatoona leads 3-0
Prediction: Allatoona 31, South Cobb 14
Allatoona will look to stay undefeated in Region 6AAAAAA when it takes on a winless but talented South Cobb tonight.
After a one-point loss to Cartersville to open the season, the Buccaneers bounced back in a big way against region opponents Creekview and River Ridge. They won those two games 37-7 and 38-0, positioning themselves at the top of the region early on in a tie with Harrison.
“You’re in that hole if you lose those region games early,” Allatoona coach Gary Varner said. “It’s a good situation. The region seems to be shaping up to be very tough with Harrison, Sprayberry, and Dalton all playing really well. You’re better off winning the first two than losing the first two obviously, but there’s a lot of work left to be done.”
South Cobb finds itself in the exact opposite situation. The Eagles are 0-4 overall and 0-2 in the region, neither of which were close games. An 18 point loss to Sprayberry and a 28 point loss to Harrison has South Cobb looking for a way to climb out of the Region 6AAAAAA cellar.
“Just being consistent,” South Cobb coach Terry Jones said. “We have to keep fighting, keep playing hard. Our first four games were probably the toughest out of anybody in the state and I think our kids have done well against those teams. I think in this game and every game after we have an opportunity to win as long as we keep doing our jobs and playing South Cobb football.”
Things started off well for South Cobb last week against Harrison before the game ultimately got away from the Eagles.
A defensive touchdown only seconds into the game gave South Cobb the lead, but a combination of repeated weather delays and some good play from their opponent flipped the script before the game finally ended on Saturday night.
Harrison was one of several talented teams the Eagles have taken on in the early part of this season. Before the pair of region losses, South Cobb took on Pebblebrook and one of the top teams in AAAAAAA, McEachern. Jones feels those losses have prepared his team as they head into the middle of their schedule, including the game against Allatoona.
“Allatoona is not a fancy team,” Jones said. “They’re going to do what they do best and they’re going to consistently keep doing it. The biggest thing defensively is to be able to make tackles and just doing our job. Offensively, we need to be able to establish the run like we’ve been able to do the last few weeks and be able to make some plays in the passing game.”
Allatoona has dominated the head-to-head series since the first time the two schools met in 2016. The Buccaneers have won by at least 23 each of the last three seasons, including a 30-7 victory last year.
Nevertheless, Varner isn’t letting his Allatoona team take the Eagles lightly.
“They’re very strong up front on both sides of the ball,” Varner said. “Their quarterback (Terrence Clark) is mobile, does a good job both throwing and running the ball so that’s always a problem, when your quarterback can do both. Defensively, they’re quick in the secondary but they’re strong up front so they’ve got a good combination, they’re playing really well.”
