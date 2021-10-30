Junior, Jaheem Murray (5) brought down by Sophomore, Bryce Stack (26) during Allatoona High School vs Lassiter High School Friday Night Football Action on October 29, 2021 - Acworth, GA. Special - Chrystal Moore.
Touchdown by Senior, Levi Brown (24) during Allatoona High School vs Lassiter High School Friday Night Football Action on October 29, 2021 - Acworth, GA. Special - Chrystal Moore.
Chrystal Moore
Allatoona High School vs Lassiter High School Friday Night Football Action on October 29, 2021 - Acworth, GA. Special - Chrystal Moore.
Chrystal Moore
Allatoona High School vs Lassiter High School Friday Night Football Action on October 29, 2021 - Acworth, GA. Special - Chrystal Moore.
Chrystal Moore
Allatoona High School vs Lassiter High School Friday Night Football Action on October 29, 2021 - Acworth, GA. Special - Chrystal Moore.
Chrystal Moore
Allatoona High School vs Lassiter High School Friday Night Football Action on October 29, 2021 - Acworth, GA. Special - Chrystal Moore.
Chrystal Moore
Junior, Tyler Mcguire (14) during Allatoona High School vs Lassiter High School Friday Night Football Action on October 29, 2021 - Acworth, GA. Special - Chrystal Moore.
Chrystal Moore
Touchdown by Senior, Bryce Herring (6) during Allatoona High School vs Lassiter High School Friday Night Football Action on October 29, 2021 - Acworth, GA. Special - Chrystal Moore.
Chrystal Moore
Senior, Levi Brown (24) during Allatoona High School vs Lassiter High School Friday Night Football Action on October 29, 2021 - Acworth, GA. Special - Chrystal Moore.
Chrystal Moore
Allatoona High School vs Lassiter High School Friday Night Football Action on October 29, 2021 - Acworth, GA. Special - Chrystal Moore.
Chrystal Moore
Junior, Jaheem Murray (5) during Allatoona High School vs Lassiter High School Friday Night Football Action on October 29, 2021 - Acworth, GA. Special - Chrystal Moore.
Chrystal Moore
Junior, Samuel Gadsden (28) during Allatoona High School vs Lassiter High School Friday Night Football Action on October 29, 2021 - Acworth, GA. Special - Chrystal Moore.
Chrystal Moore
Senior, Marcus Taylor (5) during Allatoona High School vs Lassiter High School Friday Night Football Action on October 29, 2021 - Acworth, GA. Special - Chrystal Moore.
Chrystal Moore
Junior, Jaheem Murray (5) brought down by Sophomore, Bryce Stack (26) during Allatoona High School vs Lassiter High School Friday Night Football Action on October 29, 2021 - Acworth, GA. Special - Chrystal Moore.
Chrystal Moore
Allatoona High School vs Lassiter High School Friday Night Football Action on October 29, 2021 - Acworth, GA. Special - Chrystal Moore.
ACWORTH — A blocked punt early in the first quarter by Ty Thompson gave Allatoona an early 7-0 lead and set the tone as the Bucs rolled to a 49-17 victory over Lassiter on Friday at Cobb EMC/Buccaneer Stadium.
“That set a tone for the game,” coach Gary Varner said. “That was a big deal for us.”
The win set up next week’s game against Pope, which will likely be for the No. 2 seed from Region 6AAAAAA and a chance to open the state playoffs at home.
Allatoona (5-3, 5-1) had 293 total yards on offense and was led by Jayden Ponder, who finished the night with 140 yards rushing and two touchdowns. Quarterback Tyler McGuire was 2-for-5 for 53 yards and a touchdown.
“I think they did a great job,” Varner said. “I think we played really physical.”
Levi Mundt started for Lassiter (4-5, 4-3) in place of an injured Bryson Harrison, and Mundt finished the night with 128 yards passing and a touchdown. Samuel Gadsden led the Trojans run game with 55 yards, with a long of 19 yards.
“We got fortunate in a bad way, and that changed the whole game,” Varner said. “We took care of it, and we did not let it be a distraction.”
Drew Campbell made a 34-yard field goal to put the Trojans on the board and cut the lead to 7-3, but on the next play from scrimmage, Ponder broke free for a 70-yard touchdown run.
The extra point was good, and a 15-yard roughing the kicker penalty set Allatoona up to kick off from the Trojans’ 45. The Bucs took advantage of the field position with an onside kick, which was recovered by Cole Obidowski at Lassiter’s 24. Marcus Taylor capped the ensuing drive with a 5-yard touchdown run to make the score 21-3.
Lassiter had its only touchdown of the first half with an 82-yard touchdown pass from Mundt to Danny Curran.
Allatoona went on to score on all four of its drives in the second quarter. It started with a 65-yard touchdown run by Ponder and was soon followed by a 26-yard score by Taylor. McGuire connected with Bryce Herring for a 42-yard touchdown pass, Taylor capped off the quarter with a 2-yard touchdown run, and the Bucs were up 49-10 going into half.
The Trojans added in the only points in the second half with a 1-yard touchdown run by Mundt.
With the win, Allatoona extended its winning streak to five games and. Lassiter will face Kell next week to play for the No. 4 seed in the region.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.