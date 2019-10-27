Allatoona coach Gary Varner secured his 100th career win Friday night when his team beat Osborne 45-6 at Buccaneer Stadium.
It was also the program’s 100th victory. What may be most impressive is it took only 11 years to achieve the feat.
Varner, who sits with a 100-37-1 career record, hasn’t had a losing season at Allatoona since its first full year of varsity play in 2009 when the team finished 4-6. He’s taken the Buccaneers to the state playoffs every year since, highlighted by a Class AAAAA state title in 2015, the first football championship for a Cobb County School District program.
Varner also led Allatoona to three region titles and has coached 35 all-state players. He’s also coached 48 who went on to play college football.
Allatoona athletic director Amie Howard said it was easy to point out what makes Varner successful.
“He takes care of stuff, he takes care of the kids, he handles everything with character, and he wins,” she said. “If I had it my way, he stays with us until he retires.”
Having most of his assistants by his side for most of his tenure also contributed to his success. Defensive coordinator Troy Peterson, secondary coach David Cintron, offensive line coach Mike Dennison, special teams coach Eric Fridborg, wide receivers coach Jeremy Anderson and tight ends coach Brad Dodd have been on staff since 2008. Defensive line coach Brett Hubinger and secondary coach Barry Cox joined a year later, and assistant head coach Xarvia Smith has been on staff since 2015.
“So many coaches being here the whole time has been kind of nice,” Varner said. “I kind of feel like this is an achievement for the program more so than it is an individual achievement.”
Varner has spent ample time in Cobb County as an assistant before securing his first head coaching job. He spent six seasons at Pebblebrook as an offensive line coach. He was an offensive coordinator at Kell for three seasons before heading to Roswell for another three-year stint at the same position. Varner was on staff when Roswell won the state title in 2006.
While he was at Kell, he coached alongside Benji Morrell, and when Morrell was hired as Allatoona’s first athletic director, Varner was his first choice as head football coach.
“We had great candidates, but he seemed to be that special person to open a new school,” said Morrell, now the principal at Pickett’s Mill Elementary School in Acworth. “The great thing about my run at Allatoona was that I watched him grow as a coach. It wasn’t so much the wins and losses, it was about laying down a great foundation.”
Varner is known for running the Power I formation and has coached, and sent some of the county’s top running backs to college, including Miles Jones (Jacksonville State), Josh Bettistea (Gardner-Webb) and Russell Halimon (Fullerton).
When Varner was asked about his long-term coaching goals, he did not look past this season. His Buccaneers are 5-2-1 overall and is second behind Harrison in the Region 6AAAAAA standings with a 5-1 mark. They will finish the regular season on the road at Dalton this week and at Sequoyah on Nov. 8.
“I like coaching because I like the kids,” Varner said. “I like the process of getting better as a coach. I like the process of working with the other guys and the Xs and Os that come with it.”
