AUSTELL — Allatoona’s quick start was too much for South Cobb to handle as the Buccaneers cruised to a 41-20 victory over South Cobb on Friday at Clay Stadium.
With the victory, Allatoona won its third straight game and improved to 3-1 (3-0 Region 6AAAAAA), and remained in first place of the region with Harrison. They also improved to 4-0 all-time against the Eagles, winning the past four seasons.
The Buccaneers set the tone to start the game forcing three South Cobb (0-5, 0-3) turnovers in the first quarter. Brett Blomquist’s interception on the first play of the game and a recovery of a short kickoff led to Alex Wilson touchdowns of 27 and 13 yards as Allatoona took an early 14-0 lead.
Coach Gary Varner was very pleased with how the Buccaneers started.
“We came out and had our first fast start of the year,” Varner said. “There was a big emphasis this week (in) trying to start fast. Not make mistakes in the first half. I thought we did a good job of that. Overall, defense did a great job in the first half as well as special teams.”
Even when the Eagles responded with a 60-yard touchdown run by Johnathon Simmons, Allatoona responded with 27 consecutive points. It got field goals of 55 and 30 yards by Jude Kelley, a 20-yard fumble recovery by Blomquist, and two touchdown passes by Dante Marshall.
The first came on a 49-yard completion to Zach Jackson, which was followed by a 10-yarder to Bryce Herring. It gave the Buccaneers an insurmountable 41-7 halftime lead.
Allatoona demonstrated offensive balance passing for 222 yards and rushing for 153.
“I thought we did a good job overall balance-wise,” Varner said. “Dante had a great first half, made a lot of good throws. He did a really good job of evening things out.”
The one bright spot for South Cobb was Simmons. In addition to his 60-yard touchdown run, he added touchdown runs of 17 and 54 yards in the fourth quarter, and rushed for 164 yards to go with his three touchdowns.
“Great young kid,” South Cobb coach Terry Jones said. “He’s still a project. We call him “Night Train” and we say it for a reason. He’s doing a great job for us. We still got to work on some of the mental aspects and some footwork things but he’s going to be a great one.”
Despite the 0-5 start Jones still is happy with the team’s attitude and effort. The key going forward is learning how to start games well so the Eagles can put themselves in a position to win.
“Now we got to learn how to start games and learn how to play well in the first and second quarter since we learned how to finish in the third and fourth quarter,” said Jones. “I got to find a way to get our kids jump started in the beginning so we can play well for four quarters.”
