WOODSTOCK — Allatoona beat Etowah 21-16 behind a team rushing effort that carried the load for the whole game.
The game that was back-and-forth nearly the entire way. Neither team had a lead of more than 11 points, and there were four lead-changes.
An early fumbled punt led to a quick 19-yard field goal by Etowah’s Carson Allen to make it a 3-0 game.
After trading touchdowns, the Eagles (5-3, 1-3 Region 6AAAAAA) had a 10-7 lead entering the half.
A deciding moment in the game was when Etowah fumbled the ball on its own 30-yard line in the third quarter. Allatoona (3-5, 2-2) capitalized on the turnover with a touchdown to take the lead, and it never looked back.
Both teams had multiple turnovers, with each team losing possession twice.
Allatoona was led by its run game, which produced 295 yards and three touchdowns. Jayden Ponder led the way with 201 yards and a touchdown on 25 carries. Quarterbacks Tyler McGuire and Saadiq Teel each added a rushing touchdown as well.
Receiver Aidan Vandegriff also added 46 yards receiving on three receptions.
A 4-yard touchdown run by Ponder with 7:27 remaining gave Allatoona control of the game with a 21-10 lead, which was enough to hold onto the win.
“I think we are on the right track, but there is a lot of work to be done,” Allatoona coach Gary Varner said.
Etowah was led by quarterback Xavier Mahoney, who ran for 105 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries.
Mahoney ran in a 31-yard touchdown with 22 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter to cut the lead down to five, but the Eagles failed to convert the 2-point conversion in an effort to make it a three-point game.
Etowah then failed to recover the following onside kick, and Allatoona kneeled to run the clock out.
“Our guys stood there for almost four quarters and went toe-to-toe with them, and I’m proud of that, but you can’t have those mistakes,” Etowah coach Matt Kemper said.
Etowah will travel to play River Ridge next week, while Allatoona will host Sequoyah.
