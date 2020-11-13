MARIETTA — Allatoona continued its quest for an undefeated regular season, overwhelming Lassiter for a 44-9 win Friday night at Frank Fillmann Stadium.
The Buccaneers (8-0, 7-0 Region 6AAAAAA) controlled the run game, outgaining the Trojans 170-62.
“O-line did a great job,” Allatoona coach Gary Varner said. “We ran the ball pretty well in the first half, but the big thing was, when they brought up the safeties, the quarterbacks made some good reads and throws.”
The win gave Allatoona the region title, its first since its state championship season of 2015. The Buccaneers can complete a spotless regular season by winning at Pope next week.
Allatoona’s defense held Lassiter (2-7, 2-5) to 148 yards overall and took advantage of the Trojans’ miscues. Lassiter had issues with snaps and handoffs throughout the night, fumbling six times, three of which were recovered by Allatoona.
“You shoot yourself in the foot — just not executing,” Lassiter coach Sean Thom said. ”It’s obviously unacceptable and something we have to get cleaned up when the ball is on the ground that many times.”
Allatoona’s defense imposed its will from the start of the game.
Lassiter lost 15 yards on the opening possession and was forced to punt from its own end zone. An errant snap on the punt went through the back of the end zone for a safety, putting the Buccaneers up 2-0 without touching the ball.
After a 10-yard touchdown run by Dean Maddox on the ensuing possession, Allatoona’s defense went back to work. After two tackles for loss set up third-and-long, the Buccaneers recovered a fumbled snap.
Taking possession at the Lassiter 11-yard line, Allatoona quarterback Elan Hall found Troy Glenn on a fade route, pushing the lead to 16-0 only 6 minutes into the game.
“We got a couple of breaks early, and that quick start definitely gave us momentum that we carried through the game,” Varner said.
Lassiter found a rhythm on offense on its third possession, going 57 yards to set up a 40-yard field goal by Drew Campbell to draw within 16-3.
Allatoona would not relent, though, responding with a 75-yard touchdown drive that ended with a 45-yard connection from Hall to Glenn.
The following possession, Allatoona’s defense forced another stop and the offense marched for an eight-play, 68-yard drive that was finished off by a 13-yard touchdown run by Dequori Garrett, pushing the lead to 30-3 going into the half.
Coming out of the half, Allatoona quickly dashed any hopes Lassiter had of building momentum. On the first play from scrimmage, backup quarterback Tyler McGuire hit Bryce Herring for a 55-yard touchdown toss to push Allatoona’s advantage to 37-3.
The Trojans did find the end zone late in the fourth quarter when Bryce Harrison converted a fourth-and-long play with a 37-yard touchdown toss to Connor Carlson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.