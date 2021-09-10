AUSTELL — Allatoona was determined to make a huge statement after heartbreaking losses to Harrison, Hughes and Kennesaw Mountain. They did so emphatically, scoring touchdowns on offense, defense, and special teams as the Buccaneers cruised to an easy 51-9 victory against the Eagles Friday night at Clay Stadium.
Allatoona (1-3, 1-1 6AAAAAA) came out firing from the beginning, scoring on their first four offensive possessions as they took a commanding 37-0 halftime lead and never looked back. Nathan James rushed for two first-half touchdowns of 2 and 15 yards, Tyler McGuire competed an 11-yard scoring strike to Bryce Herring, and Marcus Taylor added a 2-yard run.
The Buccaneers’ special teams made a huge impact in the first half as well, recovering a fumble on a kickoff that led to a touchdown, as well as scoring on back-to-back plays in the second quarter to put the game out of reach.
Leading 21-0, they forced a safety as South Cobb’s punt snap went out of the end zone and on the ensuing play, Herring scored his second touchdown of the half as he ran the free kick back 65 yards, increasing the margin to 30-0.
South Cobb (1-3, 0-2 6AAAAAA) tried to answer as it scored the first nine points in the third quarter to cut the lead to 37-9. Backed up to their own 2-yard line to start their first possession of the second half, South Cobb used a physical 12-play, 90-yard drive that set up a 25-yard Alberto Bibian field goal.
“I’m really proud of our kids because in the third quarter they really easily could have laid down and they bowed up and they bowed their backs, which I challenged them to do that at halftime,” South Cobb coach Thomas Hanson said. “We just came out slow and that hurts us. We knew we were going up against a good team and if we didn’t come out ready to play — I just didn’t feel like we did. I’m very proud that our kids showed some boxy and really fought in the second half.”
After recovering a fumble, South Cobb took advantage four plays later as Simmons ran 32 yards for touchdown on 3rd-and-15, bulldozing a defender as he reached the end zone.
Allatoona would reassert its dominance in the fourth quarter with two touchdowns. James’ 13-yard run — his third touchdown of the night — and Dekhi Garrett’s 44-yard interception return closed the door on the Eagles.
James rushed for 96 yards in addition to the three touchdowns as the Buccaneers rushed for 159 yards.
“After those losses, we needed something good to happen,” Allatoona head coach Gary Varner said. “Came out fast but we were up in both the other two games too. We kept it going and didn’t give it away. They (South Cobb) came out good in the second half, showed a lot of fight. Scored those couple of times but getting that one (interception return) at the end was good.”
