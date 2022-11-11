ACWORTH — Allatoona continued its late-season renaissance with a convincing 24-0 victory over Douglas County on Friday in the first round of the Class AAAAAA state playoffs at Cobb EMC/Buccaneer Stadium.
The Buccaneers (6-5) scored 17 of their 24 points in the first half as they cruised to victory and advanced to the second round, where they will go on the road to play Roswell next Friday.
It was the fifth win in a row for Allatoona (6-5), which stormed back from a 1-5 start to qualify for the playoffs as the second seed from Region 6AAAAAA.
It was also the third consecutive shutout by the Buccaneer defense, which has now given up only a little over four points on average in its last five games.
“It was a great effort in all four quarters,” said Allatoona coach Gary Varner, who earned his 130th win in 15 years at the Buccaneers' helm. “It’s the first time all year that we’ve played four really good quarters of football. The defense has done a great job. We really turned the thing around in the second half of the season.
"The offense did what we wanted them to do and kept that clock and tried to keep the ball away from so many explosive guys on offense. We wanted to keep the ball away from them the best we could. I’m just proud of the guys, and it’s just been a long road to get back here, so it’s good.”
Next week will be return of sorts for Varner, who spent four years as Roswell's offensive coordinator -- including its 2006 state championship team -- before being hired to launch the Allatoona program in 2008.
Jayden Ponder carried much of the offensive load for Allatoona, rushing for 172 yards and two touchdowns on 30 carries, while quarterback Saadiq Teel gained 73 yards and a score on 12 rushes.
“They did a good job,” Varner said. “They had a good game plan and they executed it well. I’m proud of them and it’s been a good week.”
Ponder led Allatoona to the end zone on its first offensive series of the game. He carried the ball on five of the six plays for 48 yards, including his 24-yard touchdown run that gave the Buccaneers a 7-0 lead with 8:14 remaining in the first quarter.
Allatoona marched 11 plays for 73 yards on its next offensive series, with Teel finishing it up with a 6-yard scoring run with 1:46 left in the first quarter to increase the Buccaneers' advantage to 14-0.
Allatoona finished up its first-half scoring when Gray Kelley kicked a 20-yard field goal with 6:58 to go in the half to make it 17-0.
Ponder completed the scoring for Allatoona in the fourth quarter when he broke loose from the grasp of several Douglas County defenders to run 15 yards into the end zone for a touchdown with 1:07 left in the game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.